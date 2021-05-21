Q&A with After Antarctica Director Tasha Van Zandt

× Expand After Antarctica Will Steger, After Antarctica Processed with VSCO with kp5 preset

This Saturday night, director Tasha Van Zandt’s documentary After Antarctica, on the explorer Will Steger and his team’s harrowing 1980-90 dogsledding expedition that crossed the coldest continent, will close the 40th annual Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. There will be a drive-in screening of the film at the Bohemian Flats by the Mississippi River (it will also be available to stream), and both Van Zandt and Steger will be in attendance.

Van Zandt, now in her early 30s, is flying in from her new home in the Bay Area to see her family and to attend the screening. “It’s my first COVID travel!” she says, when I reach her by phone a week before the film festival. “It’s exciting and nerve wracking—it’s so funny, something I used to do all the time feels so different now.” Van Zandt actually grew up in South Minneapolis idolizing Steger, following along on his polar excursions in National Geographic Magazine, before studying photography at Hennepin Center for the Arts and designing her own major on using art as a tool for social change at the University of Minnesota. After school she continued to follow in the great explorer’s footsteps, first working as a photojournalist with a focus on conservation before she landed a job with National Geographic’s expeditions team, where she led educational expeditions to Tanzania, Australia, Iceland, and Japan. Van Zandt deepened her own expertise by teaching others about filmmaking while out in the field—a very Steger-esque mode of self-improvement. She continued to make commercials and short films of her own, including a collaboration with international graffiti artist JR. But it was a chance meeting with Steger after a talk he gave in downtown Minneapolis that led to her directing her first feature documentary.

Steger himself considers his 1989-90 Trans-Antarctic Expedition, where he led a six man international team across nearly 4000 miles over a period of 220 days, that resulted in the ratification of the international Antarctic Treaty, to be the most important journey of his life. It was the first time, in a history of exploration that dates back more than 100 years to names like Scott and Shackleton, that an explorer had successfully led a non-mechanized team across the ice. Using Steger’s journals, archival footage and photography, Van Zandt’s film accentuates that momentous feat while also delving into the very meaning of exploration in an age in which the thrill of discovery is being eclipsed by the need to remember and, hopefully, preserve.

You’re a millennial—how aware of Will Steger were you growing up?

Growing up in Minneapolis, he was just such a hometown hero. When I was really little, my parents gave me this big chunk of National Geographic magazines, and I remember this issue that had pictures from the Trans-Antarctica Expedition in it, and looking at all of these photographs of Antarctica, and their team, and the storms, and crossing the crevasses. I tore out all the pictures and put them on my walls.

And when I started working with the National Geographic Expeditions Team as the filmmaking and photography instructor, it eventually led me to crossing paths with Will. He gave a lecture in downtown Minneapolis, and I met him afterwards and told him about the impact that his journey had had on mine, and we just connected on the spot.

And I think it was only a week later that I ended up going up to the homestead for the first time. This was almost eight years ago.

You visited his homestead in Ely, where he’s lived for 50 years.

Yeah upon meeting, it just really felt like we were kindred spirits. I remember he was saying he was really looking for someone to document some of his next expedition. I volunteered on the spot, like, “I have a camera.” The next week, I rode up to Ely with Will in his truck, and we talked the whole time. Then I went to the Ice Ball, and filmed this small, short form piece on it with him. That was our first collaboration.

What’s the Ice Ball?

His homestead is completely off the grid, no refrigeration other than a cellar system. The Ice Ball is an annual event where he brings together people in the community to basically cut blocks of ice from his lake in traditional ways. They can learn about that method, and it’s just a great way to bring people together around really falling in love with the wilderness, and how magical it can be to live off the grid.

Can I see that short film somewhere?

I’ll have to look. It’s been so long ago. I’m sure I have it somewhere. I’ll try to find it and send you a link. It’s kind of funny. My work has changed so much, since. I’m still constantly learning, but I remember that felt like diving into making shorter form pieces.

And is After Antarctica your first feature?

This is my first documentary feature. I have been working as a cinematographer on a few other features that are coming out. But this is my first documentary feature that I have directed and produced, which is super exciting.

What story did Will want to tell and how did you collaborate on how you were going to tell that story? And of all his expeditions, why did you concentrate on the South Pole journey?

That’s a great question. Getting to know Will, it became clear that the most pivotal expedition of his life was the Trans-Antarctic Expedition—because of its impact, the length of it, the scale of it, the feat of it, his leadership and role. And all of the incredible, harrowing sacrifices that they had to make in order to achieve this mission. And also, what they were able to accomplish with the treaty.

I think that Will talks a lot about how after making it to the North Pole [in ‘86], he realized he no longer wanted to do expeditions that were “a personal best.” He wanted to do expeditions that felt like they had a greater purpose, something bigger than himself. And the Trans-Antarctic Expedition was the first expedition that really set him on that path with how he now does his journeys, which is to use expeditions as a tool to really bring awareness to these places, versus being another place to conquer.

Once, I asked Will something about what it means to him to be an explorer, and he said he doesn’t even necessarily connect with the term explorer because to him, it’s less about conquering these places, but more about the reverence and respect of experiencing them. And I think it’s something that really draws me to Will, and that we tried to bring forth in the film: Will really has this incredibly beautiful and inspirational relationship to nature. To him, it really is about the journey, not the destination.

I was at a dinner party with Will once, right before the pandemic, at National Geographic explorer Dan Buettner’s house on the Lake of the Isles. A small group of us were in the living room by the fireplace, having a glass of wine and peanuts or whatever, and one of us misspoke and instead of saying, “Hey, Will, what are you working on?” said, “Hey, Will, what do you do?” And Will humbly replied, “I explore the Polar regions.”

[Chuckles.] I love that.

Everybody was like, “Oh my god, we know who you are, Will.”

That’s so great. I love that about Will. He has done more than anyone I’ve ever met, ever. He’s likely seen more of the polar world than anyone else alive today, and yet he’s also more humble than anyone that I know.

Did you travel with him to the Arctic? It’s a solo expedition, but were you with him to get the footage that was in the film? That was one of his last major expeditions, right?

I’ve followed Will on a couple of his journeys now. For the production itself, it was largely a two-person team: myself and my DP, Sebastian Zeck. We had to have a really small team, because we were in these really remote locations that are really hard to get to. And so, as a trio we all became so incredibly close, and Will really let us into these really sacred moments.

In terms of the filming itself, we basically just dropped in at the first half of his expedition, just a small segment in the grand scheme of how long he was out there. And then, we returned at the end of the expedition, in the Cambridge Bay area, and filmed with him out on the ice. So, much of his solo was him alone, on the ice, and we wanted to evoke the idea of him as a lone eyewitness. And we also traveled to Antarctica together at the end of the film.

On the boat.

On the boat, yeah. And that was really incredible. We went to the Antarctic Peninsula, and crossed the Drake Passage to get there, which is the most treacherous route. I’m pretty sure everyone was down for the count except for Will. Somehow, he had no motion sickness, so he basically had the ship deck to himself. I remember trying to film an interview with Will, and just slowly, gradually, getting closer to the ground. [Laughter.] I remember Will looking down at the camera as I said, “I cannot.”

But yeah, once we broke through and got to the peninsula, it was just the most serene, beautiful, otherworldly place. It really feels like before humans, but you can see the changes. We were in Neko Harbor and saw ice caving. There’s so many changes to the wildlife, there’s so much change to the entire continent there. So, to be back with Will and hearing him talk about the changes he was seeing was really powerful.

In the beginning of the film, there’s a passage where Will says, “If I could do one thing is explain to people why I do what I do.” He says that exploration is actually about self-exploration, about exploration of his own mind—and you realize that he’s an artist. He also says, “Instead of being the first to visit a lot of these places, I’ll be the last to visit, because the ice is being destroyed.”

Will had achieved more firsts in the field of polar exploration than anyone else, but because of that he’s also had this front row seat to seeing more changes than anyone else has seen. And that’s devastating, to realize the gravity of the loss that he has witnessed, firsthand.

But what’s also really remarkable about Will is that he continues to persevere, and that theme of resilience in his life is just so inspiring to me, and something I really wanted to evoke in the film. In life, although we can’t always control change or hardship, we can change our response. And that’s something Will has done time and time again, whether it’s in the midst of the storms on a trans-Antarctic expedition, or in his own personal hardships in his life, or when facing the climate crisis. It’s in these moments where things seem uncontrollable that he’s used inward reflection to change his personal response. I think when we think of the climate crisis right now, it can feel so overwhelming. There’s so much ecological grief that we’re all feeling when we see these vast changes, but looking to someone like Will, like in the clips towards the end of the film, where you see him walking on melting ice, walking on the blue ice as it’s slushing under his feet, and seeing the water droplets around his tent, he continues to go forth in the face of these changes.

And as an individual, he’s really lived his life to individually unite other people in collective action and show the power of what can be achieved when we bring people together around a common goal. I think this last year, we’ve all been so siloed and have felt so isolated in our own little space stations of our homes during the pandemic, but I think what can be really inspiring is to look at Will, even in these times when he’s been alone, he has taken so many steps to be able to connect with others, whether it’s sharing his eyewitness stories, sharing his dispatches. No matter how far away and remote we feel, there’s always a way to connect with others and bring people together.

I loved what you said earlier about exploring yourself, or exploring your mind. Will, in so many ways is an artist. I remember he said the way someone lives their life is what art means to him. And he has totally lived his life in this masterpiece of a way, where he has written his own narrative and built each block and each steppingstone, as he goes, into something just so beautiful and powerful. And we were talking the other week, just reflecting on the film and the journey of it together, and he started to talk about the theme of building towards your dreams, and how in his life, he’s not only an explorer and educator, but he’s really a builder.

And when he envisions his North Star, he’s really built the paths to go towards it. And I think that’s something that has personally inspired me to keep going, in the challenges of making a first documentary feature. And I hope when other people see this, that they can feel that. Although the changes that he’s seeing and that we’re all seeing are devastating, there’s so much hope and inspiration to be had in what can be achieved when we keep our eyes on that North Star.

And how big of a chore was it to log all of his personal footage? Where was that footage being kept? How much of it did you go through?

It definitely felt like an expedition of its own. So, Sebastian Zeck and I took a couple trips back to Minnesota where we were just going through Will’s archives and scanning and logging and looking through everything that we could. He had a storage room at the University of St. Thomas that we had access to, just filled with boxes of incredible photographs and slides and recordings. We just spent countless hours in there going through everything that we could.

But yeah, Will just has such a wealth of stories and has done so many incredible feats. Every expedition he’s done could be the most incredible film of its own. I think the biggest challenge is just how to really whittle it to the core of the message that we wanted to tell, and that we felt like Will wanted to be able to share with others.

One thing I really love is that you had the 1965 Iowa Climbing Society tragedy in there, where Will was climbing in Peru and two of his companions died. It was an early moment in his life when he realized that he was maybe risking too much. You think this guy is risking it all on these expeditions, whether solo or these Trans-Antarctic or North to the Pole. But in your film he talks about how endurance is actually about giving in, but not to the point where he’s ever wagering his own life. He’s always always intent on survival. But your film explores the fact that something changed in him when he was in his twenties and thirties—back then he thought maybe he wasn’t going to see his fortieth birthday. And after the accident, he stopped climbing and became addicted to diet pills and I think he had a really bad experience with acid. That’s when he checked himself into this monastery for recovery and ever since, he says adventure is no longer synonymous with risking your life. How has his concept of courage evolved over time?

I think at the Zen monastery, that experience—from the outside looking in—is what really led him to seeing the power of the wilderness, and also the power of the present moment. I’ve been really inspired by Will’s personal relationship to nature, because it’s something I’ve been thinking about, especially this year. In this time of the pandemic, nature has been the great escape, the place to go to recharge and find solace. In times of hardship, Will’s always found solace in the wilderness.

He carries a bottle of his friend’s holy water with him, and he talks about the human spirit and creation or nature as giving him solace, but did he ever talk about God? Does he ever talk about a Creator? I know he loves dogs in a different way than yuppies like me in the city love dogs, but sometimes he can seem a little ambivalent about human beings. What is his spirituality?

Will once said to me, “God is in the present moment.” And I think Will is constantly finding ways to be in that present moment. We can all get lost in our thoughts and the “what ifs” and “what should have been,” but when we can really find those moments to just connect to nature in a present way, everything feels so clarified and it really helps put things in perspective, and really helps with our own personal connection to what’s at stake in the loss and change of these places.

I think with Will, not only has he dedicated his life to preserving these places, but they’ve also been such a powerful space for his own self-preservation.

The Trans-Antarctic story is so front-loaded with drama. That’s when all the storms were, that’s when the dogs were in danger, and then the team finds better luck for the second part of the journey. But you had to use so many different techniques to wrangle that narrative. You used still images, and graphics, and you had access to his voiceovers, and obviously you had access to his notebooks. How did you hold the tension of this unusual story arc together?

In terms of the narrative, I think there were so many ways that we started to approach this story in the edit. And I think ultimately, I knew that Will has lived his life in such an untraditional way, and I really wanted this film and story structure to evoke that spirit. And I knew that, in my own personal friendship and relationship with Will, he is someone who has now really been looking back at that journey, looking back at his life, looking back at his legacy, what kind of impact will he leave behind. And the Trans-Antarctic Expedition is one that he’s reflected on so often in these times. But it’s also so timely.

Looking at that expedition, it felt like history is repeating itself. Especially when we were in the heart of production and the U.S. was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords, and it really felt like so much was being reflected from the original treaty negotiations in 1989 to 1990. So, just the timeliness of it, the importance and power it had in his life, and looking at what really was the most life-changing expedition that led him to where he is today. And then, being able to juxtapose that with him now, looking back on that time, as he continues to head forward.

The end of the film seems to be much more a consideration of his legacy and this construction of this pyramid of a Wilderness Center that he’s building in Ely. When you’re in his cabin up there, you can see the drawing that’s mounted above his mantle. This rudimentary blueprint that he focused on to keep his mind from shifting to darker places when he was on the ice. And now, 30 years later, it’s still not finished, but it’s definitely built. But there seems to be a tension there, isn’t there? Between the global impact of humankind on nature, and this desire to leave no trace. Will is a proud man who wants to contribute to lasting change, and he’s elected to do it through building this everlasting dream center up in the woods. So, what do you think Will’s legacy will be?

I think for Will, so much of what has made the Trans-Antarctic Expedition so resonant with him over the years was that theme and power of international cooperation, and what can be achieved when we bring people together in a common goal. And when he was in the storm in Antarctica, that really helped him hold onto hope—looking at the team, looking at its greater mission and purpose. In the beginning of the film he says the mission was really about the future, like what is going to be left behind? How can they preserve and protect this place for the future? And now he’s in the future and he’s looking back on what they were working towards.

Even though Will has lived so much of his life in balance with solitude, community, international cooperation, and collective action has always been at the key and heart of who he is, especially around our wilderness. I think the Center, it’s been this North Star that he’s been building ever since he first drew it in Antarctica. And he built it exactly the way he first envisioned it, which is so remarkable.

The building is insane.

It is. I remember walking into his cabin and seeing that frame of the picture above his stove for the first time, and looking out the window in his office and up to the Center, and just looking between the two and saying, “This is exactly the same.” I’ve never seen anyone other than Will be able to—especially with that kind of a 30-year timeframe—envision something, set out to do it, and never compromise on what their vision was. It’s amazing. But ultimately, it’s not only about the space, it’s about what the space represents: this place that can really draw people together to experience the wilderness in a community setting, and serve as a space for cooperation. But also, regarding the creation of it, I think with Will, so much of that idea of the journey, not the destination. The destination can be profound and beautiful, and he’s reached destinations that no one else has ever achieved, but the journey is what made them so powerful to him.