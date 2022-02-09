Organizations Aid Afghan Refugees Settling in Minnesota

× Expand Courtesy of Alight Alight Afghan Response

Alight, a Minneapolis-based global humanitarian organization, and Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response volunteer organization are collaborating to help Afghan families resettle in Minnesota. The two organizations have planned ways to welcome Afghan families in Minnesota by creating safe spaces for them and their families.

Alight has been setting up homes for these 250 Afghan families with the help of other groups that are identifying the housing, acting as case managers, making sure kids get into schools, and that people have reliable transportation. It's been a cross-collaborative effort among different organizations to make this happen.

“Families are coming with very little, and have been in transition for months,” Annie Nolte-Henning, Director of the Americas for Alight. “Alight’s goal is to create a really safe and comfortable home for them to land and be able to start building the next chapter of their lives.”

Alight has already set up about dozens of homes. They are fully setting up these housing options from scratch, providing bed sheets, curtains, and other things that make a house a home.

“We believe in an abundant world full of amazing people who want to help,” Alight CEO Jocelyn Wyatt said in a statement. “Community connection is at the heart of what we do; that is why taking this side-by-side approach with Afghan families and individuals already a part of the Minnesota community is so important.”

“Together with Team Rubicon, we can welcome new families to our beautiful state in the most human-centered, empathetic and inviting way possible,” Wyatt added.

The leadership team for the response initiative is made up of representatives from both Alight and Team Rubicon, as well as people from the Afghan Diaspora in Minnesota to help think of the best way to welcome the 250 families and individuals arriving in the state.

“We know what a welcoming place Minnesota is,” Nolte-Henning said. “We're super proud to be based here. From the very beginning when we're scratching our heads wondering ‘can we actually do this?’ We were like, You know what? I bet we can. I bet that there's a lot of people that would want to join us and help us welcome our new Afghan neighbors with open arms. And it's happening. It's been really cool to see.”

Nolte-Henning said that 54 percent of the refugees coming are under the age of 18, and the families contain an average of 12 people. These homes are set up across the Twin Cities with a good portion of them being in Minneapolis. Alight has also been able to set up multiple families in the same apartment building so that they can continue to have that community near them.

So far, 75,000 Afghans have come to the US, but there are still thousands waiting to be brought here. Minnesota originally was going to welcome around 750 people. The state is now more than doubling the number of refugees it’s accepting, between 1,500 to 2,000 people. “Minnesota has never had a large Afghan diaspora community,” Nolte-Henning said. She adds that most of the Afghan diaspora communities are in Northern Virginia and California.

There are a few ways that people can get involved and help Alight in the process of welcoming Afghan families to Minnesota: Text ALIGHT to 24365 to provide financial support, volunteer to set up homes and sponsor a home. For more information on how to get involved and to donate, visit Alight's website.