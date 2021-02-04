Minnesota Publishing Group CEO Honored by Publishers Weekly

× Expand Shutterstock Books

Adam Lerner, Publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group, has been honored by Publishers Weekly for his achievements in 2020. Lerner is one of only nine book industry members selected for this honor. Since 2000, Publishers Weekly has been honoring people who have made a considerable impact on the industry or contributed to it in a positive way over the course of their career. For 2020, the “Person of the Year,” was the book business worker.

The Minneapolis based publishing group managed to have a standout year despite the pandemic, launching Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, a Netflix cartoon series based on Chris Monroe’s popular Monkey with a Tool Belt picture books. They also won the 2020 Minnesota Book Award in Children’s Literature for A Map into the World, written by Kao Kalia Yang with illustrations by Seo Kim.

Lerner was also active in the community through initiatives like the Vaunda Micheaux Nelson Scholarship, a $2,500 award given to a student in the Hamline University MFA program who shows “exceptional promise as a writer of color or indigenous writer.”

Lerner Publishing Group reaffirmed its dedication to diversity in children’s books and in the publishing industry by expanding into the classroom market and launching the new Read Woke program alongside Cicely Lewis, the School Library Journal’s 2020 Librarian of the Year.

“2020 was quite a year and it’s gratifying to be recognized in these challenging times,” said Adam Lerner. “We have an unbelievable management team at Lerner Publishing Group and this honor is really for all of us at LPG that have worked so hard to see us through.”