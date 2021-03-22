Abbott Northwestern and the 16,000 Paper Cranes

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams hundreds of paper cranes hanging from strings

COVID hospital patients aren’t allowed visitors. They spend most of their days alone in bed, with brief swinging-door interruptions from doctors and nurses checking vitals and the disease’s progress. It’s uncomfortable, scary, and isolating to face a life-threatening illness without loved ones by their sides. The stark reality resonated with Kazuhiro Sekino, a hospital chaplain from Japan. When Sekino, a resident at Abbott Northwestern, was assigned to the hospital’s COVID unit last fall, he knew he wanted to find a way to connect with his patients.

“We all have to wear the personal protective equipment—the gown, gloves, mask—and I realized our communication was so limited,” he says. “It was difficult for my voice to reach the patients’ ears. I thought, I should make something the patients can see.”

Kazuhiro Sekino Kazuhiro Sekino

He first folded an origami crane for a middle-aged man facing COVID. A thousand folded cranes are a traditional Japanese emblem of healing and seeking peace—this crane was a small piece of that. When gifted with the crane, the man immediately started crying, saying he’d keep it for the rest of his life. He was discharged from the hospital a few days later. The interaction was just as meaningful to Sekino—but he knew he could go bigger.

As a chaplain, Sekino spends time with a few COVID patients daily, attempting to comfort them during a scary and lonely time. His visits may involve prayer if patients are religious, or he might simply hold their hands, talk to them, and provide that human interaction. He was inspired to become a pastor—specifically a hospital chaplain—when his sister fell ill in a hospital during the holiday season 20 years ago. “I know how patients feel pain, especially around that season,” he says. “It’s really miserable to stay in a hospital during Christmas.”

His sister recovered, but the inspiration stuck. And around the holidays two decades later, he wanted to bring a little joy to his patients through his own culture. Sekino took to his YouTube channel, which is popular with his former congregants in Japan, in late November and asked his viewers to fold paper cranes for American COVID patients and medical staff at Abbott Northwestern. “I thought I’d get maybe 200,” he says.

He received 16,000.

Abbott Northwestern lobby filled with paper cranes

Like Sekino did, most Japanese kids learn to make origami cranes in elementary school. Japanese legend, popularized in the West in the book Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes, says that whoever folds and strings together 1,000 cranes is granted a wish—for instance, to cure someone from illness. “People are caring and worrying about the situation with COVID in the United States,” Sekino says. “I felt like people wanted to do something for the patients and for the medical workers.”

At least 80 percent of the people who sent boxes and envelopes of cranes were strangers to Sekino. And the process didn’t take long—by early December, thousands of cranes flooded his office. At first, Sekino and the staff didn’t know what to do with the cranes. But the hospital agreed to hang them in long strings from the lobby ceiling so patients and staff could see them every day.

“As we know, the hospital is not a fun place,” Sekino says. “But as people come through the main entrance, there are a bunch of paper cranes. So at least they can put their chins up and get some kind of positive feeling. I think that makes a difference for patients.”

He’s not sure how long the installation will stay in the lobby, but he hopes it will remain as long as COVID rages in Minnesota. For now, it serves as a reminder that no matter how lonely patients (and medical practitioners) may feel, someone out there cares for them—even from across the globe.