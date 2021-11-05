A-Rod to Speak at LatinoLEAD’s Inaugural LíderCon

Next week, World Series champion and Timberwolves and Lynx co-owner Alex Rodriguez will join LatinoLEAD’s inaugural LíderCon, an immersive virtual conference that aims to inspire and elevate the state’s Latinx community. As a featured speaker, A-Rod joins national civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez for the first ever LíderCon.

Rodriguez, a 14-time MLB all-star, became a co-owner of the Minnesota basketball teams in May, along with e-commerce mogul Marc Lore. Born to Dominican immigrant parents in Washington Heights, NY, Rodriguez has established himself both as one of the best baseball players of all time and a successful business executive, as well as an MLB analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.

“We are thrilled to have Alex Rodriguez join our conference. His historic journey to becoming an owner of the Timberwolves is truly inspiring. We are grateful that he is willing to invest time to engage, inspire and network with other Latinx leaders in our state,” said Irma Márquez Trapero, executive director of LatinoLEAD, in a press release.

Rodriguez will speak at LíderCon alongside fellow headliners Dolores Huerta and Omar Jimenez. Huerta, co-founder of the National Farmworkers Association, is known as one of the 20th century’s most prominent labor leaders and civil rights activists. Jimenez, a Chicago-based CNN correspondent, has covered leading national and international stories for the network—including the social uprisings that followed the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020. (Jimenez and his CNN camera crew were arrested by MPD live on air in Minneapolis.)

LíderCon is a cross-sector conference that aims to inspire Minnesota’s broader Latinx community through conversation, new opportunities, and access to powerful resources. LatinoLEAD is a network of more than 1,500 Latinx leaders in Minnesota, and a space for cross-sector professional development and advancement.

LíderCon starts at 8 a.m. on November 9, and A-Rod is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.. Attendees can register here, and view a full schedule here.