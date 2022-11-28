A (New?) Christmas Carol

× Expand Photo Courtesy of the Guthrie 2021 Christmas Carol

Origin Story

Every decade or so, the Guthrie tweaks its production of A Christmas Carol, and when dramaturg Carla Steen set out to find a new version for 2021, she was struck by Lavina Jadhwani’s take on the Dickens classic. “[Steen] was moved by how faithful it was to the Dickens text,” says Addie Gorlin-Han, the Guthrie’s associate producer. Jadhwani says her goal was to write an adaptation that stayed close to the original novella, including using ensemble characters as narrators to tell the background story onstage. While the play may feel a little different, Jadhwani assures us it’s still the same story people know and love.

A New Perspective

Jadhwani couldn’t help bringing her own mindset into the story. “Around the time I started writing it, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she says. After living through treatment during a pandemic, she says her “whole point of view on friendship, illness, and wealth evolved.” She likens her path to Scrooge’s transformation: “The adaptation frames his journey of conversion,” she says. “I’m interested in how the guy changes in micro-ways along the way. After all, isn’t that how people really change?”

Production Value

Since much of the play takes place during Scrooge’s dreams, the sets lean into the abstraction of sleep. “In a dream, you never have a scene that’s fully realized or entirely accurate,” Gorlin-Han says. “We use the turntables to create this restraint and suggestion of places that’s more akin to a dream than reality.”

Tradition Reigns Supreme

For those who center their holiday season around a trip to the Guthrie, Gorlin-Han says the show will still feel classic and comforting. And perhaps the best part? “No one would leave happy if there wasn’t some snow,” she says. “We haven’t taken that away!”

A Christmas Carol runs Nov. 12–Dec. 31.