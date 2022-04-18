A List of Cleanups and Earth Day Celebrations

× Expand Shutterstock Park Clean Up on Earth Day

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Annual Earth Day Cleanup

Saturday April 23, 9:30 a.m.-noon at various locations

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced its annual Earth Day Cleanup–DIY style. Head to a nearby park or trail, and pick up any trash you see while simultaneously getting fresh air and exercise. You can also choose one of the listed Earth Day sites on their website and pick up trash and leave it on the site to be weighed and counted toward the 2022 Earth Day total. Limited Earth Day supplies can be picked up at various locations around the city on a first-come-first-serve basis. It is free to participate and everyone is encouraged to join in picking up trash in parks, neighborhoods, and watersheds with the goal of keeping our city clean.

St. Paul Citywide Spring Cleanup

Saturday April 23, 9:00-11:30 a.m. at various locations

Take part in the 36th annual St. Paul Citywide Spring Cleanup. Register online, then show up at one of the 20+ local kickoff sites to check in and grab a bag and gloves. When you are finished, all you have to do is leave your bag of garbage next to a City of Saint Paul garbage can.

Earth Day Community Clothing Exchange

Saturday April 23, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Braemar Arena - Backyard Rink

This Earth Day, participate in Edina’s community clothing exchange. How does it work? It’s simple. All you have to do is bring clothing that you hardly wore–or never wore–that remains in good condition. Then, shop around. Leftover clothes will be donated through MN DAV at the end of this event. This event is free with no registration required, and it is open to everyone–whether you are just donating, just shopping, or both.

“Friends of Friends” Earth Day Gathering

Friday April 22, 5-8:00 p.m. at Minneapolis Cider Company

Swing by Minneapolis Cider Company for a fun Earth Day gathering sponsored by Friends of the Boundary Waters. Dine indoors or outside, play pickleball, sip on Blueberry Borealis BWCA-inspired cider, and roast s’mores by the fire. If you have friends who love the Boundary Waters just as much as you do, be sure to bring them along.

Free Earth Day Compost Pickup

Friday April 22, noon-5:00 p.m. at Mississippi Market Co-op

Mississippi Market Co-op is teaming up with Minnesota Waste Wise to host a plate to garden pickup event. Want to participate? Visit Mississippi Market Co-op on West 7th for free compositing supplies that can be used in a garden, yard, or potted plants. Each visitor can get up to five bags of supplies and will receive a starter kit of food scraps from Ramsey County. Goods will be available for pickup from noon until 5:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

Earth Day Celebration at Harriet Alexander Nature Center

Saturday April 23, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Harriet Alexander Nature Center

Kick off spring and celebrate all the joys of planet Earth at the Earth Day celebration. Walk through exhibits, participate in building activities, visit Eureka’s recycling truck, plant for butterflies, and take an educational guided tour of the marsh on the boardwalk. The event will conclude with a walking parade and cake.

North Mississippi Regional Park Earth Day Celebration

Saturday April 23, 11:00 a.m-3:00 p.m. at the Carl Kroening Nature Center in Mississippi Regional Park

Spots are filling up quickly, and you won’t want to miss out on this fun opportunity to show your appreciation for all things nature. At the North Mississippi Regional Park Earth Day Celebration, you will be able to embark on self-guided nature explorations, participate in a scavenger hunt, and complete various art related activities. Registration is required for all participants.

Washington County Earth Day Hike

Saturday April 9, 9-11:00 a.m. at Brown Creek Park

Celebrate Earth Day by enjoying nature with a 3-4 mile hike along the paved trails of Brown Creek Park and cleaning up trash you find along the way. Registration for this event is required.

Earth Day Evening Exploration

Friday April 22, 4:30-9:00 p.m. at Carpenter Nature Center

The Carpenter Nature Center will be open until 9:00 p.m. on Earth Day, allowing individuals, friends, and families a unique opportunity to walk around and explore all of the beautiful nature that the center has to offer.

Beltrami Earth Day Cleanup

Saturday April 23, 9:30 a.m.-noon at Beltrami Park

Want to help make Beltrami Park and your community cleaner? Head over to the park on Earth Day to grab bags to collect trash and recyclables. Then spread out across the neighborhood and start collecting.

Brooklyn Park Community Cleanup

Monday April 19-Saturday April 23, 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Swing by the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center at any point during Earth Week to grab your “Park Pick Up Pack” in order to participate in the Earth Day Community Clean Up. Each pickup pack will include two large garbage bags, four pairs of disposable gloves, and instructional information for disposing the trash.

Holz Farm Park Cleanup Day

Saturday April 30, 9:00 a.m.-noon at Holz Farm

Visit Eagan’s Holz Farm on Cleanup Day to help Holz Farm after a long winter. Come with your own gloves and any yard tools you might find useful. Cleanup duties include but are not limited to mulching park paths and garden beds, picking up loose sticks and trash in the park, and wedding garden beds.

Earth Week Challenge sponsored by Maplewood Parks and Natural Resources

Monday April 18 at 9:00 a.m.-Sunday April 24 at 7:00 p.m. at any park, trail, or open space in Maplewood

Ever heard of “plaking?” Neither have we. But according to Maplewood Parks and Natural Resources, that is what this week is all about. Grab your friends and family to go “plaking,” or “picking up litter while walking” at a Maplewood park or open space during Earth Week. Snap a picture of you and your group doing the work, and then submit the photo for a chance to win an Earth Week-themed prize.

Eden Prairie Park Cleanup

Saturday April 23, 8-11:00 a.m. at city parks in Eden Prairie

Sign up by Thursday April 21 to be assigned a park or area to clean. Meet at your respective park, and the city will provide gloves and trashbags.

Minnehaha Creek Cleanup

Saturday April 23, 9-11:00 a.m. at Knollwood Canoe Landing

Gloves, waders, cleanup tools, and disposable bags will be provided to all who help come and clean up St. Louis Park’s Minnehaha Creek.

One Good Deed Earth Day Cleanup

Saturday April 23, noon-4:00 p.m. at 1315 Valders Ave. N., Golden Valley, 55427

This year’s annual One Good Deed Earth Day Cleanup will require as many helping hands and giving hearts as possible, so round up your people and swing on by. Vests, gloves, and bags will be provided. There will be a 10 yard dumpster at the meeting location site. The goal of this event is to pick up enough trash from the Western Metro that the dumpster gets completely filled to the top.

Tamarack Nature Preserve Annual Earth Day Trail Cleanup

Friday April 22 at 9:00 a.m. - Sunday April 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Join Woodbury residents, and come and go as you please this Earth Day Weekend to participate in this family friendly, no-registration-required event. Bring your own trash bag and put on your gloves and then clean trash from any area of the preserve that you would like to explore.