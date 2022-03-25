A Guide to Twin Cities Movie Theaters

× Expand Shutterstock Movie Theater Young people sitting at the cinema, watching a movie and eating pop corn, top view

It’s been a trying time for movie theaters since the pandemic started. Seven metro area theaters have been forced to close their doors since March 2020. Many theaters closed tentatively due to lack of business and less people wanting to risk public movie watching, and films were being released on streaming at the same time. Whether you’re looking to watch the latest superhero movie or keep up with this year's Oscars nominees, take this as your comprehensive guide to local movie theaters around the Twin Cities.

The Trylon Cinema

The Trylon theater is the only full time 365 day theater showing older releases, “we’re giving lots of films a second chance to be seen the way they were supposed to be seen— on the big screen,” says executive director, Barry Kryshka. The Trylon often collaborates with the Heights and Riverview theaters for events and occasions year-round. 2820 E 33rd St, Mpls., 612-424-5468

Tickets: $8, $30/5 tickets discount

Popcorn: $5 large popcorn (and locally grown!)

Heights Theater

As the Twin Cities’ oldest continually operated movie theater the Heights Theater shows first run films, classic film series, silent movies, organ concerts and events all housed in a 20th century Beaux Arts building adorned in antique chandeliers. The Heights has a grand piano in the lobby and an upright piano in the auditorium connected to the organ. 3951 NE Central Ave, Columbia Heights, 763-789-4992

Tickets: $12, $9 matinee

Popcorn: $5 large

Riverview Theater

The Riverview is a single screen theater but don’t let that fool you, it is the largest capacity theater in the Twin Cities with 700 seats. The theater presents everything from niche art films to blockbuster movies. Built in 1948, it still has its original decor, a lounge and stadium seating. Visit the Riverview for the classic “1950s movie experience.” 3800 42nd Ave S, Mpls., 612-729-7369

Tickets: $7, $5 matinee

Popcorn: $5 large

Landmark’s Lagoon Cinema

Sitting in the heart of Uptown, the five-screen multiplex shows a wide variety of films from indie and foreign films to popular Hollywood movies. They also host special event screenings like concert films, silent films, musicals and animated shorts. 1320 Lagoon Ave, Mpls., 612-823-3020

Tickets: $12, $7 matinee

Popcorn: $9.50 bottomless large popcorn

Woodbury 10 Theater

Locally owned and operated, the Woodbury 10 theater is a wholly independent theater and has been running since 2003. The neighborhood theater has arcade games in the lobby and a party room addition. 1470 Queens Dr, Woodbury, 651-731-0606

Tickets: $8, $5 matinee

Popcorn: $4.75

The Parkway Theater

Over its 90 year history, the Parkway Theater has celebrated art and entertainment by hosting live performances and movies. “We aim to make everyone's visit to the Parkway an experience,” says Elizabeth Foster, the social media & marketing coordinator. Movies are shown Thursday nights and Saturday afternoons. Thursday nights are made extra special with movie themed cocktails at their full service bar and an extra “something” that goes beyond the film like local band performances before the show, trivia, giveaways, cosplay, and more. 4814 Chicago Ave, Mpls., 612-822-8080

Tickets: $12, $8 matinee

Popcorn: $5

Grandview & Highland Theaters

There used to be over 100 movie theaters in St. Paul, but now there are only two. Open since 1939, Mann’s Grandview Theater is the oldest theater still in operation in the city. The art deco building looks just as it did when it opened in the 30’s and is embracing the nostalgia it invokes with a new program, The Grandview Rewind. The Highland is also under Mann’s umbrella. Opened in 1939, the neighborhood theater runs first-run features. Watch for the recently closed Edina Cinema to also reopen under the Mann umbrella.1830 Grand Ave #1403, St. Paul, 651-698-3344. 760 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, 651-698-3085

Tickets: $9, $7 matinee, $5 Tuesdays

Popcorn: $7.50 large popcorn

AMC in Rosedale and Southdale

Two AMC theaters are just outside of Minneapolis. Head to either Rosedale or Southdale mall to shop and then catch a flick. Even better for early birds, get 30 percent off Tickets every day before 4 p.m. Rosedale Mall, N-36, Roseville, 651-604-9344. Southdale Center, 400 Southdale Center, Edina, 952-920-9595

Tickets: $18.79 adults, 15.79 children, $17.29 seniors

Popcorn: $8