Be Our Guest: A Guide to Private Events in the Pandemic

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand Photo by Carly Mac Photography Private Event at The Hotel Landing

It’s official: We’ve all had a pandemic birthday. But we’re getting a little tired of solo house parties. Even if it’s only donning a midi dress (and matching mask!) for 15 of our closest friends, we’re looking for any excuse to break out the fancy gear again.

“There are a lot of people anxious to return to in-person events. People miss engaging with their friends, family, and colleagues,” says Jennifer Rose, sales and marketing director at the newly opened Rand Tower Hotel. “I think most people recognize that venues, whether they are restaurants or event spaces, have embraced the safety protocols and primarily feel confident that they are safe.”

But some of that confidence relates to the setting itself. Having doors open for fresh airflow or having an entirely open-air ordeal eases worries, says Diane Reardon of The Hotel Landing. It also makes warmer months the in-demand dates. (Thursday wedding, anyone?)

We don’t have an answer to the million-dollar question on everyone’s mind: When will we RSVP to larger, more “normal” events? But with a vaccine rolling, capacities rising ever so slowly (at press time, venues were at 25 percent), and warm weather on the horizon, optimism isn’t out of the question.

Photo by Nicholas James Photography Rand Tower Club at Rand Tower Hotel Rand Tower Hotel’s club, a modern-luxe event space

“You need to be flexible, and so does the venue you work with,” Reardon says. She is hopeful that late summer and fall will start to see restrictions relax, and mid- size or large groups will be able to gather again. “Until then, we are realistic that we will have to deal with only being able to host small groups,” she says. And don’t ditch your mask and hand sani quite yet. Reardon anticipates that social distancing and masking measures will hold on longer. (Hint: This could mean capacity restrictions in some form too.)

“There are a lot of people anxious to return to in-person events. People miss engaging with their friends, family, and colleagues.” —Jennifer Rose, Rand Tower Hotel

Weddings, parties, and corporate functions no longer operate on the cardinal principle: Go big or go home. Small is here to stay, at least for a little while.

Ask venues about potential layouts as related to current social distancing guidelines, suggests Marc Anderson of Minnetonka Beach’s long-reigning Lafayette Club. “Amazing events come in all sizes,” he says. “Many of our 2021 events were rescheduled from 2020, and couples are in disbelief that pandemic restrictions will be affecting their celebrations again this upcoming spring and summer.”

The one rule with 2021 events: Expect the unexpected. Anderson suggests creating two guest lists based on possible capacity restrictions.

“You need to be flexible, and so does the venue you work with.” —Diane Reardon, The Hotel Landing

The numbers game is important, but he notes: “Rather than focusing on an ideal number, focus on the ability to reduce and limit contact between attendees, staff, and others.”

After last year’s plethora of cancelled, postponed, and rearranged events, many venues have refundable or transferrable deposits for events affected by COVID restrictions. Ask about deposit policies at your venue, Anderson says, which have likely been recently updated to address the current climate.

Photo courtesy of Lafayette Club Lafayette Club Lafayette Club sits on the banks of Lake Minnetonka’s Crystal Bay

Even if we could see the future of event restrictions in our crystal ball, there would still be the question troubling many: Will people come? “Some people will not attend a social gathering, even with strong safety measures in place,” Anderson says. “There is the option of a hybrid event—invite local guests to attend and use virtual streaming for out-of-town guests.”

Hybrid events allow IRL-ready folks to attend in person but open involvement to those more comfortable celebrating from the sofa. “Many people are anxious to get back to a normal rhythm of attending events in person with the understanding of current protocols of social distancing and wearing masks,” Rose says. “Others still prefer to continue to join virtually.”

“Amazing events come in all sizes. . . . [But] couples are in disbelief that pandemic restrictions will be affecting their celebrations again this upcoming spring and summer.” —Marc Anderson, Lafayette Club

While restrictions may ease in the coming months, hybrid is far from in our rear-view mirror. “I think we’ll start to see a slow progression of increase in in-person attendance towards the end of the year,” Rose says.

The hospitality industry is among the hardest hit by a combo of continual event and capacity restrictions and the off-season that comes with our signature frozen tundra months. And like other industries forging ahead without a guidebook, event pros are staying on their toes. “The hospitality industry is filled with creative people who are working tirelessly to design all types of events to be safe and successful,” Anderson says.

Read on for the lowdown on current regulations and some venues that are ready to host your group—whatever the size.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lafayette Club Ballroom at Lafayette Club A pre-COVID setup in the ballroom at Lafayette Club.

Breaking Down the Rules Around COVID-Safe Events, as They Are at Press Time in Early March

While the rules of 2021 are ever-changing—still true—there are a few things you should know about the restrictions as you plan this year’s parties.

Celebrations such as birthdays, wedding receptions, graduation parties, family reunions, and dances are regulated together.

There are also regulations for outdoor events, but most venues are considered indoors (even open-sided pavilions and tents are on the list). And as far as working around the rules, we’d rather play it safe than be the hot-spot event of the season.

TO FOOD OR NOT TO FOOD?

The question prevails. At press time in early March, celebrations without food and drink are limited to 25 percent capacity, no more than 250 people, while celebrations with food and drink are at 25 percent capacity, maxing out at 50 people. Gatherings involving food and bevvies are higher risk, the guidelines say, because people remove their masks to eat and drink.

These celebrations have their own unique set of risks, the state says, because in these situations “it is easy for us to ‘let our guard down.’” The guidelines continue: “Alcohol also creates its own special risks by lowering inhibitions, and we know that these risks increase in the later hours of the night.” So, as of press time, food and drink are not served between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Say goodbye to partying through the night—but thank your lucky stars for an excuse to head home at a reasonable time.

CELES VS. CEREMONIES

Where the nuance comes in—and brings confusion with it—is the difference between celebrations and ceremonies.

Celebrations are parties and shindigs, solo or connected to ceremonies and services. But ceremonies (AKA the actual wedding and funeral services) have their own guidelines. For these, indoor capacity at press time is 50 percent with no maximum guest count.

Every event (pre-COVID too!) requires meticulous planning of every detail. And there’s nothing like a pandemic to create a trash can fire of the plans you thought were so well laid. Know as you plan your 2021 party that health screenings must be in place to ensure that guests can attend safely and those who are sick stay home. Plus, you must have a plan on enforcing masking for those people who don’t love the fabric-face look. (We love them all the same, but we need to keep everyone safe.)

We’re crossing fingers—and toes— that conditions improve, meaning all of these rules could change on a dime. Maybe use pencil instead of pen to write your plans.

Find updated guidelines and event information at StaySafe.mn.gov.

Venue Guide

These Twin Cities spaces are ready to welcome you and your quarantine crew (plus a few) to celebrate all the milestones we missed last year. Birthday-wedding-baby-retirement party, anyone? From personal to corporate events, we’re back in business, Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: During this uncertain year, capacity restrictions are continually changing and may lift entirely (fingers crossed). The capacities mentioned throughout these listings are nonrestricted caps and do not reflect current social distancing guidelines and restrictions. Visit venue websites for more information on COVID-19 protocols, and check StaySafe.mn.gov for updated event restrictions.

Boca Chica Restaurante Mexicano Y Cantina

11 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul | 651-222-8499 | bocachicarestaurant.com

Founded in 1964, Boca Chica serves authentic cuisine from across Mexico, award-winning margaritas, and a wide variety of Mexican beers. Its two private rooms are decorated with Mexican-inspired flair and can accommodate up to 55 guests with a required food minimum.

Granada Theater

3022 Hennepin Ave., Mpls. | 612-439-2558 | granadampls.com

Go Gatsby at one of the last Churrigueresque atmospheric theaters in Minnesota. The restored 1927 theater with its midnight-blue curved ceiling makes for historic memories. Think: craft cocktails, chic restaurant, off-site catering options, professional-grade sound system, movie screen, and vintage design.

The Hotel Landing

925 E. Lake St., Wayzata | 952-777-7900 | thehotellanding.com

For a destination feel without the distance, The Hotel Landing offers coastal flair in its indoor and outdoor event spaces for groups up to 400. The boutique hotel, nestled in downtown Wayzata near Lake Minnetonka, touts flavors from the on-site Ninetwentyfive restaurant as well as equipment and lighting for all events.

Landmark Center

75 W. 5th St., St. Paul | 651-292-3293 | landmarkcenter.org

Historic Landmark Center embodies the prestige and refinement of the Italian Renaissance with its combination of history and iconic architecture. Centrally located in downtown St. Paul, the venue has multiple spaces, including an auditorium with a state-of-the-art projector, plus on-site liquor service and an open catering policy.

Minneapolis Marriott Northwest

7025 Northland Dr. N., Brooklyn Park | 763-536-8300 | marriott.com

The Marriott features 34 customizable spaces (27 breakout rooms, folks!). Chief among the spaces: five ballrooms and a grand atrium for ceremonies. The Northland Ballroom hosts up to 800 guests reception-style, 640 seated under elegant chandeliers.

Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club

2920 E. 220th St., Prior Lake | 952-447-2272 | horseandhunt.com

Set on 300 acres, the banquet center channels an elegant Up North feel with vaulted wood ceilings, exposed beams, and antler chandeliers. The club also embraces the outdoors with a deck, wedding pergola, fountain, and pavilion with climate control and open- air options. Top off a fairy-tale evening with a horse-drawn carriage.

OMNI Brewing Co.

9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove | 763-424-6664 | omnibrewing.com

Laced with the aromas of freshly brewed beer, this relaxed industrial space in the northwest metro welcomes groups of all sizes. The barrel room hosts 36, but larger groups can spill into the taproom and patio. Raise a local brew at your next celebration with flexible spaces and catering options at OMNI.

Park Tavern

3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park | 952-929-6810 | parktavern.net

Knock ‘em over (the pins, that is) with an event at this Twin Cities bowling alley. Whether you’re entertaining kids and teens or large groups of the young at heart, Park Tavern’s customizable party packages feature catering, private rooms, a patio, bowling, pool, and darts. No minimums required.

Profile Event Center

2630 University Ave. SE, Mpls. | 612-331-5000 | profileeventcenter.com

• The all-inclusive, contemporary venue in the Prospect Park neighborhood includes two event halls and has a capacity of 650. The spaces include a patio, private suites, hardwood dance floor, backlit chiffon drapery, customizable intelligent lighting, and complimentary parking.

Target Field

1 Twins Way, Mpls. | 612-659-3400 | twinsbaseball.com

Numerous meeting and event spaces accommodate groups of up to 2,000 for events on non-game days. Event enhancers, like video board access, home plate pictures, and behind-the-scenes tours, are also available.

Willow Brooke Farm

29212 Orchard Rd., Red Wing | 952-208-2473 | willowbrookeevents.com

Tucked into the rolling hills of Flower Valley on 82 acres, Willow Brooke’s duo of historic 1873 and newly built barns blend whitewashed elegance with touches of natural wood for a West Coast winery vibe. The venue offers year-round event options with outdoor and indoor spaces.

Tastes of Home

Every celebration needs sustenance. Here, a few locals serving up savory and sweet treats.

Catering by Kowlaski's

651-313-6870 | kowalskis.com/catering

Everything Twin Citians love about Kowalski’s Markets in catering form. Top off brunchy plates and dinner dishes with a Minny family gathering icon: a tray of bars. You betcha.

Nikkolette's Macarons

3425 Hwy. 169 N., Plymouth | 651-334-8821 | nikkolettesmacarons.com

From raspberry to cappuccino caramel to pink champagne, say oui to a pastel rainbow of Frenchy flair. Did we mention there’s a 220-macaron tower?

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Multiple metro locations | nothingbundtcakes.com

Thinking cake is passé? Bite into Nothing Bundt Cakes, stacking up sweet treats: bundtinis, bundtlets, and tiered bundts for every birthday and bridal shower. The cakes also serve as eye candy with artful frosting and floral finishes.

You Betcha! Box

youbetchabox.com

Many going the intimate route are opting for thoughtful favors over personalized koozies. Cue: a curated box of local edibles. Hot sauces, happy hour supplies, caffeine boosts—goodies as special (and local!) as the celebrated ‘Sotan.

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.