A Guide to Outdoor Art Fairs

These open-air gatherings, a summer staple in years past, may feel a little pulled together at the eleventh hour this year, but the good news is that from June to September, in-person art festivals are back.

The Uptown Art Fair is marking 57 years this August as it draws together more than 300 participating artists, food trucks, arts organizations, and multicultural community celebrations. Executive director Jill Osiecki noted that after a difficult and formative year, she hopes this is an opportunity for healing. “I really feel like it’s a celebration of our community, and so it’s even more important to kind of show how resilient we are as a community, as Uptown, as the artist community,” says Osiecki.

Since Uptown was a center point for plywood-and-paint masterpieces throughout the Minneapolis Uprising, Osiecki feels optimistic for the future while emphasizing that this past year will not be forgotten. Displays of the vibrant plywood murals created over the past year, along with large interactive demonstrations, will accompany artist booths and help bring visitors together. “It’s really important to continue to recognize the messaging and that we can’t forget and that we need to move forward differently. I think that we need to embrace that continually,” she says.

And this past year has also hit artists especially hard. After more than a year away, watercolorist Megan Murrell is looking forward to sharing her recent work and having the chance to interface with people in the process. “I genuinely enjoy connecting with others and hearing about the meaning that my art holds in people’s lives,” says Murrell, who will be presenting at Uptown, Loring Park, Minnehaha Falls, and other art festivals this summer. “Losing that opportunity because of the pandemic was heartbreaking, and I’m so excited to connect with people once again.”

Jewelry crafter Marti Johnson and photographer Nicole Houff will both be returning to Uptown as well and are delighted to have a chance for some more one-on-one interactions. “Art fairs are the only venues that attract such a wide variety of humanity from all over that can come and interact directly with the artist,” says Houff.

“The customers really want to see art and hold it and experience it,” adds Johnson. “The art community has sustained quite a challenge with waiting until we’re able to get this right in front of people again.”

