A Guide to LGBTQ+ Sports Teams in the Twin Cities

Minneapolis Queer Basketball

“Queer basketball for all bodies and skill levels,” this group meets for Saturday pickup games at Matthews Park in Minneapolis. Follow their Instagram for updates. instagram.com/mplsqueerbasketball

Outclimb MN

Outclimb MN runs meetups for bouldering on the first and third Thursday of each month at Minneapolis Bouldering Project (and some occasional outdoor trips!). Your first climb is free and every daypass to climb with the group afterwards is discounted to $12 (including shoe rental). outclimb.gay

Queer Beta

Another bouldering group, Queer Beta runs monthly meetups all around town at the Bloomington location of Vertical Endeavors, Minneapolis Bouldering Project, and Minnesota Climbing Co-op. instagram.com/queerbeta

OutWoods

If bouldering alone isn’t enough outdoorsy for you, OutWoods probably covers every other nature-related activity you can think of. A sampling of the many past activities listed on their website: kayaking, hiking, biking, mountain biking, kite flying, canoeing, in-line skating aqua rollerblading, ice skating, phenology walks, and bird watching. outwoods.org

Minneapolis Queer Softball

In its second season, Minneapolis Queer Softball hosts weekly games on Fridays at Powderhorn Park. The group play is casual and beginner friendly with BYOB drinking and grilling often following the final inning. Practices are held on Tuesdays. instagram.com/mplsqueersoftball

Twin Cities Good Time Softball League

While registration to play for this season is closed, the Twin Cities Goodtime Softball League is a great place to watch competitive adult softball this summer. tcgsl.sportngin.com

North Star Regional Rodeo

Put on by the North Star Gay Rodeo Association, the North Star Regional Rodeo offers a place for LGBTQ people to compete in rodeo events like team roping, pole bending and barrel racing, and more. This rodeo is free to attend and fun for the whole family. Yeehaw! July 28-30th Dead Broke Arena, 5676 170th St. N, Hugo, nsgra.org

Queer Skaters MN

Whether you’ve been skateboarding all your life or discovered rollerblading in the pandemic, Queer Skaters MN is the place to be on wheels. Hosting regular skate sessions at The Oval in Roseville, the group also organizes holiday skate events and indoor skating in colder months. instagram.com/queer.skaters.mn

MN Ice Swim Club

Organized in a few different iterations and team names over the years, MN Ice Swim Club (Yes, the name is a play on Minnesota Nice) strives to provide community to LGBTQ athletes in the pool while advocating for equitable access to swimming for all. mniceswimclub.com

Just Pickles Pickleball

Arguably the hottest sport in America right now, Pickleball is a sport people of any athletic ability can play. The Just Pickles League caters to the LGBTQ community and fostering friendships through the game. The league is hosting a Pride tournament of Saturday, June 24. instagram.com/just.pickleball

Stonewall Sports

With the support of several local sponsors like The Saloon and Eagle Bolt Bar, Stonewall Sports facilitates league play in kickball, dodgeball, bocce, cornhole, tennis, and Pickleball. Multiple sports play throughout the spring summer and fall. leagues.teamlinkt.com