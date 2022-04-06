A Conversation with Jonna Tuovinen, the MN Vixens' First International Recruit

× Expand Photos by Jari Mäki-Kuutti Jonna Tuovinen

What are your pronouns?

I go by she/they. I'm still working on with my pronouns because we only have "hän" in finnish language. Hän is neutral and you can refer with hän to everyone.

How did you first hear of the Minnesota Vixen?

I watched last years finals from Youtube and I was impressed by this team. I knew how tough Boston Renegades was so the effort Vixen gave in made me want to play with them.

Why did you want to join the Minnesota Vixen (and why the Minnesota Vixen out of the multiple female football teams we have)?

As said, the effort and spirit of the team. Besides that, I wanted team to have good organization behind it and dedicated coaches. My goal for the season is to develop my football IQ and learn mentality of winning team (which is by the way very different thing than just winning games). So I wanted to join team that supports learning and growing. Also communication with the owner Laura was clear and easy which made me trust this team very much.

Have you been able to visit Minnesota, meet anyone on the team, or practice with them prior to being signed?

Unfortunately no. Minnesota is too far away from Finland to have short trip for. I sent my highlight videos from past years and hoped they like it.

× Expand Jonna Tuovinen

What's the women's American football culture like in Finland? Is it very popular?

It's a growing sport I would say. We have three divisions for women, two of them playing 11 vs 11. You can easily find a team from the bigger cities, but it's not uncommon to have less than 25 players in the team. Sometimes it means teams have to give up during the season.

We have good atmosphere between teams. For example my team Tampere Saints adopted Seinäjoki Crocodiles players last year after they lost too many players and couldn't continue playing on their own. Collaboration between Maple League teams and 1st division teams is also usual to make sure there are enough players, enough team time on practices, facilities for training camps etc. All things considered, I think we have high quality football in my country. We need to keep up the good work we already do but we sure have things we could do better as well.

Was it easy to set up any lodging or employment here (or are you still working on it)?

My teammates were super nice and helpful with this so finding lodging was easy. I'm not allowed to work with tourist visa so I will be focusing on football whole time.

I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but how long are you hoping to stay with the Vixen?

So far it's going to be this season. I'd like to learn how things are done here and develop football in my home country afterwards. One season is not much for that but it's still something I can do.

How did you find football in the first place? What about it makes you love it so much?

I had been playing soccer earlier and I wanted to try something new in 2013. I get easily excited about new things so after first practices I had new hobby and spent pretty much all of my free time with it. Football has room for everyone and I love that. On the field it's tackling and all kind of contact that makes me childishly excited every time.