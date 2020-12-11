A Christmas Carole Petersen Heads to MyTalk

× Expand Courtesy of Theatre Latté Da A Christmas Carole Petersen

Theatre Latté Da and myTalk 107.1FM will present A Christmas Carole Petersen as a radio broadcast and podcast to spread a little holiday spirit into your “homes, hearts, and Airpods this holiday season!”

Listen in as acclaimed storyteller Tod Petersen reflects on Christmases past with his family in Mankato, Minnesota and pays a heartwarming tribute to his mother (and the namesake of the show!), Carole Petersen. This Theatre Latté Da original is an audience favorite, and “pays tribute to all of our quirky families and family traditions while celebrating the music and pop culture of the 1960’s and 70’s.”

The radio broadcast will air Dec. 21-24 at 7 p.m. on myTalk 107.1FM and is recommended for listeners ages 12-and-up. Listeners will also be able to find the podcast starting on Dec. 15 at myTalk1071.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.