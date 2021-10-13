A Celebration of Life at George Floyd Square

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams The George Floyd mural at 38th in Chicago in summer 2020 The George Floyd mural at 38th in Chicago in summer 2020

This Thursday, October 14—the date that would have been George Floyd’s 48th birthday—the nonprofit George Floyd Global Memorial (GFGM) will host a birthday celebration honoring Floyd’s life and impact in his home of Minneapolis and across the world. Starting at 5 p.m., family and friends of Floyd, community members, and GFGM board members will gather at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis for food; live music performances from Sophia Eris, Metasota, KNOWN Mpls, Pan Dimensions, and Ty$tick; and a candlelight vigil at 7:30.

“As we approach what would have been my nephew George Floyd’s birthday, we acknowledge that it’s time to focus on the impact his life has made on the world, beyond the tragedy of his death,” said Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, in a press release. Davis is co-chair for the George Floyd Global Memorial. “On this birthday, we want to bring the community together to reflect on what he meant to those of us who knew him and now, how he’s helping to change the lives of so many following his death.”

The George Floyd Global Memorial was established as a 501c3 nonprofit on Floyd’s birthday in 2020—the organization will celebrate its first anniversary this Thursday. GFGM was created by Harrelson, Paris Stevens (Floyd’s cousin and co-chair), and Jeanelle Austin (executive director) to preserve the living memorial that has emerged at the intersection of 38th and Chicago. Since Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May of 2020, George Floyd Square has remained an ongoing site of protest and memorial, where thousands of people from around the world have visited to honor Floyd’s life and those of others killed by the police, and stand in solidarity with racial justice organizers. It’s become a home for more than 2,500 artistic expressions capturing the emotions of the moment: murals, drawings by children, protest signs, letters, offerings of plants and flowers, and more.

Offerings at George Floyd Square are currently tended to by 20 volunteer caretakers. According to GFGM’s website, nothing is thrown away: Caretakers built a greenhouse for plants and other delicate offerings, and also use a temporary conservation room provided by Pillsbury House and Theater and supported by the Midwest Arts Conservation Center. Other offerings are tended to at George Floyd Square. GFGM will be accepting donations at the birthday celebration and online, which go toward the preservation of the memorial and the organization’s plans for a permanent home.

Volunteers with the National Urban League and Urban League Twin Cities will also be present at the birthday celebration to share information on COVID-19 vaccinations and voter registration—the organization is partnering with GFGM on a social media campaign.

“In honoring the impact that George Floyd had on the world, the Urban League is pleased to help commemorate his life through resources that are designed to push our communities forward,” said Steven Belton, president and CEO of the Urban League Twin Cities, in a press release. “From the tragedy of George Floyd’s murder, we have an opportunity to build, and we are happy to help build with the George Floyd Global Memorial as they celebrate George Floyd and our community.”

You can learn more about the George Floyd Global Memorial and ways to support their work at their website.