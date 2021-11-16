Holidazzle Goes Hybrid for 2021

× Expand Dusty Hoskovec Photography via Holidazzle Holidazzle Fireworks Fireworks at the Minneapolis Holidazzle in Loring Park.

Consider it a bridge year: Holidazzle will return to in-person events in downtown Minneapolis this holiday season, but in limited capacity—no Loring Park ice rink or marketplace in heated tents. Think “moments” rather than full-on festival.

“Holidazzle is excited to be back in-person this year but, but public health is still a top priority,” says Mark Remme, communications director for the Minneapolis Downtown Council, the business association that produces the city’s annual holiday festivities. Last year, in the depths of the pandemic, the event went online-only with recorded shows, craft activities and virtual skating lessons. “As we walk back toward the full Holidazzle experience in 2022, we are offering moments to celebrate together this holiday season while making adjustments for public health purposes.”

So the Downtown Council is limiting Holidazzle to one weekend at Loring Park and a smattering of lights and decorations along Nicollet Mall. The Holidazzle Yeti—an interactive, illuminated art exhibit that stands 17 feet tall with giant chords people can pull to make it move—will be on display at Peavey Plaza at 11th Street and Nicollet Mall from Nov. 26 to Dec 3.

Festivities at Loring Park, Holidazzle headquarters in recent, pre-pandemic years, are scheduled for Dec. 17 to 19. The lineup includes live entertainment, shopping from local small businesses, amusement rides including a Ferris wheel, carousel and giant slide, plus fireworks on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

But Santa hasn’t deactivated his Zoom account. Between in-person activations, Holidazzle will host Zoom calls with Santa on Dec. 4 and 7.

The council opted to skip the skate rink at Loring Park again this year; Remme says the decision was made “due both to the prep and lead time required to produce the rink and to prioritize public health amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”

As of this week, Minnesota is in the midst of another Covid surge with positive tests hitting 10 percent, which is considered by health officials to mark the threshold for “high risk.” It’s tough timing for the downtown boosters who are trying to encourage people to rediscover downtown. The Minneapolis Downtown Council events calendar is sprinkled with concerts, comedians, Timberwolves and Vikings games that will take place downtown between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The group is trying to draw attention to festive happenings like Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy at the State Theater, Toy Story in Concert with the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall and of course the long-anticipated Dayton’s Project, which will open to the public on Thursday with the Departments at Dayton’s holiday market featuring 35 vendors and holiday window displays. The landmark building welcomed its first office tenant, Ernst & Young (EY), this week, but permanent stores and restaurants have yet to open.

Those who haven’t been downtown recently may be surprised to find that skyways close much earlier now—6 p.m. on weekdays for most of the major passageways, including those connected to the Dayton’s Project. Some are closed entirely on weekends. Sources say there’s a push underway to extend those hours for the holiday season, and in hopes that more companies will begin their return to the office in early 2022.