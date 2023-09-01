7 Reasons Why Night Fair Is the Best Fair

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Night MN State Fair

This page is available to subscribers. Sign up to Daily Edit to get unlimited access.

97% less stroller mafia. I love you my babies, I’m just done hopping around your convoy.

It’s cooler, temp-wise. This time of year, when the sun sets (7:55pm yikes!) it gets immediately more comfortable out there.

It’s cooler, people-wise. Sorry, but it is. The switch-over happens about 4:30 when the frazzled day people have had enough and the fresh and ready night people bring new energy to the fairgrounds.

The Midway comes to life. It’s not just the neon that blooms in the darkness, it’s the teens. There’s something so free about those roaming packs of kids just looking to score some TikTok moments and maybe a hookup before school starts.

Music is everywhere. Reminder: it’s not just a fair, it’s a music festival. You can find bar bands killing it at Café Caribe, pan flutes chilling it at the DNR stage, dueling pianos at Dino’s, DJs in The Garden, big bands in the Leinie’s Lodge, and all the cool kids at Schell’s in West End for FREE!

Same snacks, less lines. Especially if you’re not near the Midway, there are just shorter lines than midday. This does not apply to Ball Park or O’Gara’s btw.

It’s Vegas, baby. It will be another year before you can legally walk a bustling city neighborhood between bands and fun stuff while drinking a beer. Carpe diem, friends.