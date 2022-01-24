7 Clips That Capture Stand-Up Legend Louie Anderson's Comedic Spirit

× Expand Louie Anderson Louie Anderson

The world of comedy had to say goodbye to a hometown hero last week. The Emmy-winning, St. Paul-born Louie Anderson passed on Friday, at 68-years-old after a battle with cancer. His career in stand-up began on a whim after a friend dared him to perform one night at the downtown Minneapolis comedy club Mickey Finn's. That performance would kick off a career that would lead him to the Late Night stage, a plethora of guest spots across film and television, and even propel him into show-runner status. Reminisce on Anderson's work as an actor and comedian with some clips that span his one-of-a-kind career that lasted over four decades.

On November 20, 1984 Anderson made his first appearance on national television. His performance on the Johnny Carson show propelled him into his comedy career. He became a regular on the Late Night circuit soon after.

Anderson got his first taste of acting in the 80’s with cameos including Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Coming to America.

In the 90’s Anderson launched a Saturday morning animated series called Life with Louie. The show was largely based on his difficult but humorous childhood and his family life as one of 11 siblings.

In 1999 Anderson stepped in as the new host for Family Feud. His witty comebacks made him an exceptional host until 2002 when he was replaced by Richard Karn. He was welcomed back to the Family Feud stage as a competitor in 2017 with the same stage presence he had while hosting.

In 2016, the American comedy show Baskets created by Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis, and Jonathan Krisel came out. The show starred Anderson in the role of Christine Baskets, mother to two sets of twins. The persona was largely inspired by his kind and caring mother, who had been a source for his comedy for years. In 2016 he won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. In his funny but heartwarming acceptance speech he dedicated the award to his mother and “everyone who loved him when he couldn’t love himself.”

In 2017, Louie Anderson was one of many notable Minnesotans who Mpls.St.Paul Magazine interviewed for our My North series. From the beginning of his career, he boasted Minnesota pride and came back year after year to perform and mentor blossoming comics. In the interview he says, “I look forward to going home because, I am them, I know how to perform for them.”

Anderson regularly featured his skits in Comedy Central. This clip shows Anderson’s homegrown humor and polished storytelling skills. Coming back to his original source material: family. This routine, centered around his father’s parenting skills, drives the audience wild.