Chasing Waterfalls: 6 to Visit Within the Twin Cities

Minnehaha Falls

If crowded beaches aren’t your jam this summer, what to do instead? Let’s go with the flow and find new waters to appreciate. Despite Minneapolis and St. Paul’s seeming shortage of topographical variety, our Cities hold a few waterfalls within city limits. Some you already know by heart; others may be discoveries.

Minnehaha Falls

It would be rude to curate this list without mentioning the behemoth. You know the one—the 53-foot torrent that attracts some 850,000 visitors annually. It’s the crowning jewel of Minnehaha Regional Park (well, tied with Sea Salt Eatery, maybe). 4801 Minnehaha Dr. S., Mpls.

Photo by Mandy Fuller Hidden Falls Regional Park Hidden Falls

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Hidden Falls lies just below Mississippi River Boulevard. But once you reach the babbling water, St. Paul feels much farther away. Access the spring-fed falls from the park’s north entrance (1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul). Or park at the overlook lot just west of the north entrance, walk left down the paved path, and look for a WPA-era masonry staircase.

Crosby Farm Regional Park

Two miles east of Hidden Falls, Crosby Farm (2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul) holds a secret ribbon of waterfall. Start in the small circular parking lot just southwest of where I-35E hits Shepard Road, and take the unpaved trail on the north side of Crosby Lake. Look for an outflow and a narrow sandstone canyon to the right. If you hit a party cave, you’ve gone too far (or maybe just the right distance).

St. Anthony Falls

The free-flowing falls, located on the Mississippi River near the Guthrie, represented a spiritual site for the Dakota people. Starting in the mid-1800s, the tamed falls helped power the city’s flour-milling industry. You can stand on the Stone Arch Bridge and feel the spray on your face from the spillway—and wait for the day the dam comes down. 1 Portland Ave., Mpls.

Bridal Veil Falls

Waterfall postcards from early-1900s Minneapolis featured two marquee cascades: Minnehaha and Bridal Veil. One fall you can still picnic beside; the other you may never have heard of. What used to be a huge fall emptying into the Mississippi now takes the form of a dammed-up trickle. (Thanks, urbanization.) Descend the staircase from near the Franklin Avenue Bridge—or park at East River Flats Park (351 E. River Pkwy., Mpls.), head toward the U of M’s boathouse, and hike the trail snaking by the river. When the falls are dry, there’s always graffiti.

× Expand Photo by Mandy Fuller Shadow Falls Shadow Falls

Shadow Falls

Shadow Falls Park, across Cretin Avenue South from the University of St. Thomas (30 Mississippi Blvd. N., St. Paul), may be a playground for college students. But the waterfall here rewards the short trek. Head right (facing the river) from the WWI monument overlook, and follow the dirt trail down the hill. Soon you’ll find a waterfall weeping out of limestone and shale. When the ground isn’t too muddy, you can baptize yourself right underneath.