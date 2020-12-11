6 Things to Know About Bob Dylan's Historic Catalogue Sale

× Expand Universal Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan just sold his entire music catalogue to Universal Music – a landmark deal that redefines Dylan’s career. Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in Duluth, Bob Dylan burst onto the music scene in the early 1960’s, and it hasn't been the same since.

Dylan’s career has helped to shape the pop, rock, and folk music genres, all while standing the test of time. With a Pulitzer and Nobel Prize under his belt–not to mention over ten Grammys–he may be the most prolific songwriter of all time.

Now, over fifty years, more than 125 million records sold, and 600 songs later, Dylan has sold the rights to his monumental career. Here's what to know about one of the biggest deals in music history.

It might be the largest acquisition of a single act’s publishing rights.

With over 600 songs in his library, Bob Dylan’s catalogue is one of the largest in the industry. Universal Music will now own the rights to all of Dylan’s most classic songs, “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Hurricane,” and more. “The deal is the most significant music publishing agreement this century and one of the most important of all time,” Universal Music Group said in a press release.

Dylan’s deal exclusively concerns the publishing rights for his songs.

Anytime one of Dylan’s songs is played – whether that be in a movie, on the radio, through Spotify – Universal Music will collect the royalties. However, Dylan will not lose the rights to his master recordings, something many musicians worry about with deals like this. The Star Tribune reported that if Universal Music wants to use “Lay Lady Lay,” for example, that would have to be cleared by Dylan.

Dylan will not lose total control over how his work is used.

You may begin to hear Dylan’s music in more commercials, but Universal Music is unlikely to make a decision that Dylan would publicly object to. "To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time - whose cultural importance can't be overstated - is both a privilege and a responsibility.” Jody Gerson, Universal Music Publishing Group CEO, said in a statement. Besides, Dylan has never balked at advertising, having previously recorded ads for Cadillac and Victoria’s Secret.

The price of the deal was not made public.

Although Rolling Stone reported that Dylan’s life’s work is “quite literally priceless,” the acquisition is believed to be over $400 million. Not a bad deal for the man who wrote Rolling Stone’s best song of all time.

The agreement does not include any of Dylan’s unreleased songs.

Nor does it include anything Dylan may write in the future, leaving him free to work with whatever publishing group he desires. Up until now, the entirety of Dylan’s music was looked after by the Bob Dylan Music Company. The tiny New York office administered publishing rights to Dylan’s music around the United States.

This deal allows Dylan’s work to outlive him.

Dylan has written some of the most popular songs of all time – for himself and other artists. His song “Make You Feel My Love” has been a smash hit for Adele, while Jimi Hendrix reworked “All Along The Watchtower,” to make it his own. His songs have been covered an estimated 6,000 times by other artists. “We look forward to working with Bob and the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters around the world," UMPG CEO Jody Gerson said in a statement.