5 Spooky Places in the Twin Cities

× Expand AirBnb Manor master Chamber

The Manor Master Chamber

This AirBnB looks quaint, almost docile in the daylight, but at night expect a tasteful hint of spookiness. About ten years ago when current owner, Sean Doyle, was checking out the home, he noticed an old barrette on the ground. After picking it up he suddenly had a vivid image of a girl in a white dress in his mind. Doyle inquired further with the previous owners and discovered that Rosalia Fihn died in the house in 1908. The family showed Doyle several photos and he recognized the girl’s face from his previous vision. But never fear, because after 375 stays, the Superhost hasn't received a single bad review. Perhaps Doyle's friendly Doberman, Scorch, has kept some of the ghouls away. 227 Burgess St. Saint Paul, 55117, airbnb.com

Schmidt Brewery

Schmidt Brewery has been a St. Paul haunt since 1855 for more than a couple reasons. When owner, Jacob Schmidt, took down the original North Star Brewery sign, replacing it with his namesake, “Jacob Schmidt Brewing Company,” the entire brewery burned down a year later in 1900. Plenty of other bad luck would follow when Matthew Kohler, whose job it was to light the gas lamps in the brewery, suddenly died from “inhaling flames” and in 1934 Edward G Bremer, the son of the owners, was kidnapped by the Ma Barker Gang. 928 7th St. W St. Paul 55102, kegandcase.com/history

Anoka State Hospital

Nestled in the Halloween Capital of the World, Anoka hospital is familiar with, well, familiars. The hospital opened in 1900 as a transfer asylum, taking in patients from the state receiving hospital. Between 1948 to 1967 the hospital took care of mentally ill patients suffering from tuberculosis. Hospital employees have reported sighting of apparitions or shadow people haunting the halls of the asylum. Even spookier, patients were known to try to escape the hospital through a series of underground tunnels that connected the buildings. 3801-3849 N 7th Ave, Anoka, 55303, mnopedia.org

Van Dusen Mansion

Now a venue to hold fairytale-esque weddings, the Van Dusen Mansion has had its fair share of past lives. Built in 1892, the mansion was home to grain baron George Van Dusen, but after two generations of Van Dusens, the family moved out, allowing the mansion to serve many functions including a school to train medical secretaries, the College of Commerce, and for a while it was home to Hamline University Law School. It was also the setting for an alleged Ponzi scheme in 2007. It’s also believed to be the home of two ghosts. 1900 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, 55403, thevandusenmansion.com

The Jonathan Paddleford

The Johnathan Paddleford has entertained millions of guests on relaxing cruises, but it’s not immune to ghost stories. This Mississippi River Boat has had alleged ghost sightings after a man drowned while on the boat. According to the lore, the boat is haunted by a man who fell into the river while trying to climb to the top of the pilothouse. Both employees and passengers claim to hear footsteps and a large splash while finding no one in the water. 205 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd. St. Paul, 55107, riverrides.com