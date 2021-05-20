5 Public Art Treasures in the Twin Cities

1 of 5
Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
The beehive fireplace from Lilac Park
The beehive fireplace from Lilac Park, now at a New Lilac Park—In the late 1930s, the Works Progress Administration undertook a number of highway beautification projects in the Twin Cities, including Lilac Park, a roadside park on then new Highway 100, where they built a beehive-shaped fireplace. The unique grill was moved to a new iteration of Lilac Park just off the Cedar Lake Trail in St. Louis Park in 2008.
The old Minneapolis Central Library arch
The old Minneapolis Central Library arch, now in the current Minneapolis Central Library—“Pretty much a museum piece,” sniffed the Morning Tribune in 1950, referring generally to the then 60-year-old public library at Hennepin and 10th and specifically to the elegant but outdated-seeming fixtures, like the wooden overmantel that once sat in the Ladies Reading Room. Well, the nice thing about museum pieces is sometimes they’re preserved, and the same wooden mantel is one of the few fixtures that survived from the original 1889 library. It made the move to the current Central Library in 2006, where you’ll now walk under it to enter the Special Collections department on the fourth floor.
Scherzo From The Foshay courtyard, now at The Orginal at West Lake apartments
Scherzo From The Foshay courtyard, now at The Orginal at West Lake apartments—Scherzo, a bronze sculpture of a dancing woman by Philadelphia sculptor Harriet Frishmuth, has skipped her way across a few prominent locations in town. She was the centerpiece of the Foshay Tower’s courtyard in 1929 and was sent to grace the front of Charlie’s Cafe Exceptionale in downtown Minneapolis after the tower’s namesake went bust in the Depression. Today, Scherzo resides at The Original at West Lake Quarter apartments near Bde Maka Ska.
The dancing girl from the Copper Squirrel
The dancing girl from the Copper Squirrel, now at Whitey’s Old Town Saloon—While she now hangs in eternal repose over the Whitey’s bar, dangling a No Smoking sign, the wooden dancer at Whitey’s Old Town Saloon in Northeast Minneapolis was once the belle of the Hennepin Avenue strip. She stood watch over the Copper Squirrel in Hennepin’s sleaze-and-neon heyday, until the building was demolished in 1984.
Granite elements from the Metropolitan Building
Granite elements from the Metropolitan Building, now On Eat Street and other places—In what is generally regarded as one of the great acts of civic vandalism in the city’s history, the landmark Metropolitan Building in downtown Minneapolis was demolished in 1961. That might have been the end, but recognizable pieces of the distinctive green New Hampshire granite façade were located in a Delano quarry decades later by sculptor Zoran Mojsilov. They have been incorporated into his sculptures on the Eat Street section of Nicollet Avenue and Target Field.