5 Public Art Treasures in the Twin Cities

The old Minneapolis Central Library arch

The old Minneapolis Central Library arch, now in the current Minneapolis Central Library—“Pretty much a museum piece,” sniffed the Morning Tribune in 1950, referring generally to the then 60-year-old public library at Hennepin and 10th and specifically to the elegant but outdated-seeming fixtures, like the wooden overmantel that once sat in the Ladies Reading Room. Well, the nice thing about museum pieces is sometimes they’re preserved, and the same wooden mantel is one of the few fixtures that survived from the original 1889 library. It made the move to the current Central Library in 2006, where you’ll now walk under it to enter the Special Collections department on the fourth floor.