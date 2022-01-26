4 Ways to Bask in Minnesota's Frozen Splendor

× Expand Ice Castles Ice Castles

Minnesota winters can be long, dreary, and unruly—but they don’t have to be. After all, you can't spell Minnesota Nice without ice! Get outside this winter by visiting some of Minnesota’s frozen wonders: ice castles and mazes, a plant greenhouse made of ice, and world-class snow sculptures.

Featured at various locations across the nation—and right here in New Brighton—you won’t want to miss out on this unique, award-winning international winter attraction known for turning fairytales into reality. The Ice Castles are composed of hundreds of thousands of hand placed icicles, making it a beautiful winter celebration that artists spent thousands of hours working on in below-freezing temperatures.

Described as a “life-size frozen playground,” you will find caverns and archways, ice slides, an ice maze, crawl tunnels and an arctic alcove at the ice castles.

Buy tickets and attend this spectacle now until February 13 or while weather permits.

Located at the Zephyr Theater in Stillwater, the Ice Palace Maze features a colorful half-mile trail of twists, turns and beautiful ice sculptures. Home to 800,000 pounds of ice separated into 2900 blocks stacked on top of one another, the maze is enclosed by a 10-foot perimeter, making the experience feel warm, cozy, and intimate.

As a destination for the whole family, the maze offers hot chocolate and s’mores for the little ones and features an ice bar—yes, that means a bar made of ice!—for those of age.

A 36-foot ice slide even comes at the end of the trail, sure to warm the coldest of winter hearts.

Buy a ticket, fill out your waiver, and swing over to Stillwater any day of the week now through February 20 or until weather permits.

Wedged between two buildings in a St. Paul alley (141 4th Street East) is Jovan C. Speller and Andy DuCett’s Conservatory: a greenhouse surrounded entirely with ice.

As part of the last weekend of The Great Northern Festival, this experience was designed to be immersive and educational. Plants such as coneflowers, petunias, and mondo grass can be found throughout the conservatory. Additionally, visitors will be engulfed by repetitive sounds—cracks and thuds—that represent the environment’s state of constant change.

Black life is at the center of this exhibit: Minnesota artists who have identified as Black and created work during the uprisings were encouraged to share their pieces.

Conservatory is free and open from January 27 through February 6. Register before attending.

Being the first ever international event of this kind, Stillwater’s World Snow Sculpture Championship brought nine world-class champion snow sculpting teams from five different countries to craft intricate snow sculptures.

The teams of three members had 68 hours last week to sculpt their 10-foot cube of man-made snow.

Jessie Armand, Carlos Migue Ramirz Pereyra, and Christopher Power were all part of the Canadian winning team, Team JetSet. Following behind them was Team Pichincha of Ecuador in second place and the Space Cowboys of Minnesota in third. The top three teams were awarded cash prizes up to $1,200 at a celebratory closing ceremony which was followed by the World’s Coolest Block Party.

If you missed the event, don’t fret. You’re in luck—the sculptures will be staying at Lowell Park until they melt. Additionally, Stillwater is working hand-in-hand with WinterFun USA to continue this event in future years.