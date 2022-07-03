3 Riverside Spots for Summer Fun

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams woman water skiing

Twin Cities River Rat Show

Nearly every Thursday night all summer long, more than 100 water-skiers hop on the river just south of Broadway Avenue on the west side of the river for a waterskiing spectacular more than 50 years in the making. The best part (besides the actual waterskiing, that is)? The show’s free. Bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic basket! 6:30 pm start, Big Show at 7 pm. June 2–September 1, tcriverrats.com

Minneapolis Aquatennial

The riverside fireworks action continues with the Target Fireworks along the stretch of the river adjacent downtown Minneapolis. July 23

Irish Fair

Three days of all things Irish descend on Harriet Island this August. Dance, live music, traditional Irish sports demos, cultural exhibits, and a marketplace are among the assortment of Irish-themed to-dos on tap. August 12–14