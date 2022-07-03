3 Riverside Spots for Summer Fun

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
woman water skiing
Twin Cities River Rat Show
Nearly every Thursday night all summer long, more than 100 water-skiers hop on the river just south of Broadway Avenue on the west side of the river for a waterskiing spectacular more than 50 years in the making. The best part (besides the actual waterskiing, that is)? The show’s free. Bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic basket! 6:30 pm start, Big Show at 7 pm. June 2–September 1, tcriverrats.com
Minneapolis Aquatennial
The riverside fireworks action continues with the Target Fireworks along the stretch of the river adjacent downtown Minneapolis. July 23
Irish Fair
Three days of all things Irish descend on Harriet Island this August. Dance, live music, traditional Irish sports demos, cultural exhibits, and a marketplace are among the assortment of Irish-themed to-dos on tap. August 12–14