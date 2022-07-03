3 Dog Parks to Toss Some Frisbees on the River

× Expand Photo by Steve Marsh Meeker Island Dog Park

Just on the other side of the site of the Meeker Island Lock and Dam, the first and northernmost lock and dam built on the entire Mississippi in 1907 (but only in operation until 1912), the Meeker Island Dog Park is a photogenic little neighborhood dog park right next to the dam ruins.

Minnehaha Dog Park, located on more than six acres at the south end of Minnehaha Regional Park near the confluence of Minnehaha Creek and the Mississippi, is the crown jewel of the city’s dog park system.

In the shadow of one of St. Paul’s most distinctive landmarks, High Bridge Dog Park was built on the site of a former coal plant. Stare up at the bridge looming 160 feet over the river or at St. Paul’s skyline while Fifi makes new friends.

No Dog? No Problem.

Have your own flying-disc fun at Riverfront Regional Park’s disc golf course, in Fridley. It offers 13 mostly beginner-friendly baskets—some with river views. (No, you’re not going to toss your disc in the river…but we don’t suggest diving in after it if you do.) 5100 East River Rd., Fridley