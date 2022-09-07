The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Ranks Fifth-Highest Attended

× Expand Crowd at the State Fair

This year’s Great Minnesota Get Together offered not only pickle pizza and cheese curds, but a (much needed) return to normalcy.

In total, nearly two million people attended the 2022 Minnesota State Fair—a little over 550,000 more than last year. This marks the fifth highest attended fair ever, according to the Fair.

On its busiest day, Saturday, Sept. 3, almost 250,000 people visited the fair. Some even braved a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to get their Sweet Martha’s fix. Luckily, the crew remained unfazed and continued to serve a line of drenched cookie fanatics.

“Our thanks to everyone who visited the State Fair this year,” Jerry Hammer, the fair’s general manager, said. “It was clear from the first moments on opening day that people were more than ready to return to their State Fair. ‘We really need this’ is what we heard from many very happy people.”

Already prepping for next year? Mark your calendar for Aug. 24, 2023, through Sept. 4, 2023.