The 2020 Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival Is On

× Expand Photograph by Tony Nelson Mpls Downtown Street Art Amanda Harris

Looking for a safe outdoor activity? This year's Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival features contributions from 24 local and national artists along Nicollet and Hennepin Avenue, and this year, a digital component.

Some of the work celebrated is permanent and has been around a while, like Eduardo Kobra's massive and iconic Bob Dylan mural on Fifth and Hennepin. Others are temporary spray painted panels or chalk art, and specifically created for the Minneapolis Street Art Fest, and those were wrapped up over the weekend.

The work will be displayed through August, and visitors are encouraged to come whenever they want and to take everything in at their own pace. Keep in mind that rain may shorten the stay of some of the temporary pieces.

Organized by the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District and Hennepin Theatre Trust, the festival also put together a virtual tour, through which you can digitally move up Hennepin, and back down Nicollet and read the accompanied artist bios.

× Expand Photograph by Tony Nelson Downtown Street Art Fair Sean McCann

Some museums, galleries, and social spaces are now slowly reopening, but this year's festival takes on a different meaning, nonetheless. The festival will provide a space for artists and the public to safely engage with each other after a long period of online-only interaction.

The street art festival also comes after hundreds of murals were painted in the Twin Cities in a movement to use public space for a massive reckoning with the murder of George Floyd and larger Black Lives Matter movement.

Make it a trip, mask up, and practice social distancing to witness the public art outside after what's been–let's face it–a dark year so far. The art you'll stumble across covers a diverse range of themes, but much of it is colorful and larger than life, meant to jump-start your imagination and transform a hibernating downtown into an ode to our beloved community.

Stay up to date on the Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Learn more at mplsstreetartfest.com.