13th Annual Twin Cities Film Festival Hits Hybrid Screens

× Expand She Said She Said Film

The world is constantly changing, and nothing depicts and critiques those evolutions quite like American cinema. When it comes to this year’s Twin Cities Film Festival (TCFF), change is not only a defining characteristic of its lineup; it’s integral to the future of independent filmmakers and film festivals alike.

This year’s festival makes its striking return to theaters from Oct 20–29, bringing with it a cataclysmic lineup of 80 in-person screenings at the Showplace ICON Theatres at the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park. Of the roughly 700 films that were curated, over 140 films will be viewable digitally—marking the biggest TCFF to date.

“Nothing provokes discussion, or evokes empathy, more successfully than film,” says Jatin Setia, founder and executive director of TCFF in a media release, “and in this year’s diverse visions, we’re hoping audiences feel transported—to different places, into different lives, with a deeper understanding of the world in which we all live.”

This year’s lineup includes the introduction of two new series, including Code Red—a series devoted to highlighting films addressing climate change, and Black On Screen—a series that highlights films by, for, and about Black individuals.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us to gain knowledge and activate around climate change, which affects all of us,” Setia says. “It’s also imperative that we share stories from our Black community told by those that can truly give us an insight into the culture and help all of us be more empathetic to lives lived.”

The annual Changemaker Series, which “drives audiences toward passion and activism around a specially curated topic each year,” will delve into the topic “Climate Action: Food & Fashion.” The series features films such as Overheated, a documentary directed by Yassa Khan and produced by Maggie Baird (who you may know as the mother of Billie Eilish and Finneas), which features notable artists including Eilish and Finneas, as well as Yungblud and Girl in Red.

Baird, alongside Twin Cities-based philanthropist and artist Stephanie Dillon, will receive the Changemaker Award for their efforts respectively combating food insecurity and reducing apparel waste by promoting upcycling.

Other notable awards that will be recognized during the TCFF include:

The inaugural Empower Award , which will be awarded to Deborah and Teri Watts of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the opening night of the festival with the release of Till, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. The film tells the story of Mamie Till Mobley and her pursuit of justice for her son, Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting family in Mississippi.

, which will be awarded to Deborah and Teri Watts of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the opening night of the festival with the release of Till, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. The film tells the story of Mamie Till Mobley and her pursuit of justice for her son, Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting family in Mississippi. The Northstar Award , which will be awarded to Jeremy Davis, who presents his new film, Bitcoin directed by Minnesota filmmaker Matt Osterman, on Friday, Oct. 21

, which will be awarded to Jeremy Davis, who presents his new film, Bitcoin directed by Minnesota filmmaker Matt Osterman, on Friday, Oct. 21 The Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be awarded to Chris Mulkey, who presents his new film The Hand That Feeds on Saturday, Oct. 22

As part of the Her Series, She Said—directed by Maria Schrader—depicts the New York Times investigation in which two reporters exposed sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, screening on Oct. 27. The festival concludes on Oct. 29 with the final Spotlight Film selection Empire of Light by Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes, “a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema.”

“TCFF uses the power of film and media to share experiences,” Setia says, “so that we all can learn and do what we can collectively to make a difference.”

TCFF also looks to the future, embracing technology to create innovative new ways to experience cinema. In collaboration with REM5 VR Lab, the TCFF will present the second annual TCFF VR/XR Experience on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at REM5 in St. Louis Park. This one-day film experience uses VR headsets to view films exclusively made for virtual reality.

Though much continues to evolve in the indie film realm, some stays relatively the same, such as TCFF’s commitment to showcasing local and regional work. Roughly 30 percent of their films have a Minnesota connection, including Minneapolis-based Adrian Wilson’s film A Letter to Bryson, Minneapolis-based Ian Planchon and Lynn Melling’s Freshwater, and Minneapolis native Camille Ramos’s Sticky Fingers, among others.

“There’s a lot of hard work and long hours to put the event on each year,” Setia says, “and the most exciting part for me is to see the community attend and appreciate the power of film and connect with each other in a safe space.”

Twin Cities Film Fest will take place Oct. 20–29 at the Showplace ICON Theatres at the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park. Tickets are on sale now, beginning at $9 online to $12 in person. All opening, centerpiece, closing, and Spotlight film tickets will cost $20, and some films will be available to view at no cost. Want to check them all out? A streaming pass is available for $50, a gold pass for $80, and a hybrid pass for $160. Check out more information about the TCFF, and see the full schedule, at twincitiesfilmfest.org.