Ask the Expert: Arch Addicts

Angela Lutz, Founder, Brow Artist & Licensed AP Esthetician

Topic: Naturally Beautiful Brows and Skin

Q: WOULD YOU AGREE THAT THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY, SPECIFICALLY SKINCARE, IS THRIVING RIGHT NOW?

A: YES. Clients want to feel pampered and are excited to take off their masks. They're seeking naturally beautiful. glowing skin and simplified skin care regimens.

Q: DIY (DO IT YOURSELF) BEAUTY INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE PAST TWO YEARS. HAS THIS HURT YOUR BUSINESS?

A: Absolutely not. Clients are seeking interaction, professional education, and recommendations. Clients have found that DIY beauty trends can sometimes cause trauma and cost more in the long run due to skin irritations, infections, and scarring. Appointment demand has expanded.

Q: NATURAL BROWS ARE ALL THE RAGE. WHAT ARE YOUR TOP TRENDING BROW TIPS?

A: Toss your tweezers, and let me help you. Brows make a major difference in how we look by framing our faces and balancing our features. Don't be afraid of classic, natural, perfectly imperfect brows. They will stand the test of time and always be in style. That said, not every trend looks good on everyone. I always say work with what you have.

Q: WHAT SERVICES ARE CURRENTLY TRENDING IN YOUR BUSINESS?

A: Of course, eyebrow services and everything anti-aging is in high demand. DiamondGlow® treatments, SkinPen Treatments, and VI Peels are our most sought-after services.