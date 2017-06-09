Town Taproom: Big Wood Brewery

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Big Wood Brewing in White Bear Lake

What’s the most popular beer on tap at Big Wood Brewery?

Our Fine! IPA is our top seller by far right now. We’ve had it on tap briefly a few times before but now that it’s our newest year-round offering, people are really loving being able to order it any time. The Fine! IPA uses Mosaic, Simcoe, and Azacca hops to produce huge aromatics and a juicy, tropical hop flavor profile. It’s definitely my favorite beer that we make.

Why should someone from out of town head into Big Wood?

We always hear how unique our taproom is. Whether it’s the custom wood bar top (made from a fallen tree found on Manitou Island in the middle of White Bear Lake), the handmade chairs and stools, or the so-called “Hobbit doors” connecting the different parts of the taproom, people are always telling us how they fell in love with some quirky feature in the taproom. I’d say the doors are what I hear being mentioned most often, which is funny because those doors were one of the main reasons we decided to choose the building in the first place. Our regular customers also love that our taproom isn’t just another big, emptied-out industrial space. The low ceilings, natural wood, and step-down entrance really give Big Wood that homey Cheers vibe that makes it easy to hang out and lighten your load at the end of a hard day.

You’re on a roll. Anything else?

We’re really excited about the game room that we’ve been putting together. People have been coming to Big Wood to use our ping-pong table for years, but we recently decided to turn our offices into a game room by adding TouchTunes, Golden Tee, and a multicade game that’s got a bunch of the old school arcade favorites. We also hold occasional special events throughout the year. In fact, just today we started planning a night of specialty cask beers for a party during White Bear’s Marketfest in the summer, and I know we’ll have a few other fun events planned between now and then.

Will you ever serve food?

There are so many great restaurants in White Bear Lake that we feel it would almost be sacrilege to serve any of the pre-prepared foods that state law would allow us to offer or to bring in a food truck to add to the competition. Rather than bringing in outside competition, we keep delivery and take-out menus for a ton of local White Bear restaurants and encourage customers to support our neighbors by ordering in right to the taproom or strolling down the street for some takeout.

× Expand Big Wood Brewing

How many kinds of beer do you have on tap?

We have 10 beers on tap on any given day. A few of those lines stay the same but the majority rotate so we can offer different styles depending on the time of year and experiment with new recipes and specialty one-off beers.

Canned and bottled?

Right now we’re canning two styles year-round (Jack Savage American Pale Ale and Wicked Ex IPA), but we’re adding the Fine! IPA to our flagship can lineup. We also bottle small batches of limited beers in 750ml bottles every few months as part of our Taproom Series and will can the occasional seasonal style.

Any new brews on the horizon?

We’re bringing back our Amigo Grande Mexican Lager in cans this spring/summer. The Amigo Grande is basically a craft-made version of a classic Mexican cerveza and is by far the lightest and easiest drinking beer that we make. The impact of freshness on beer can’t be overstated, and it’s truly amazing how much better a Mexican-style beer tastes when it travels 30 miles to the liquor store instead of 3,000 miles. In the taproom we have so many beers in the works all the time that it’s hard to name just a few that will be coming down the pike. One style that stands out to me is the Wheat Bear Lake that we tap every summer for Marketfest—it’s a wheat beer brewed with fresh lemongrass and ginger that make it a perfectly refreshing cool-down after a day out on the town (or on the lake). 2222 4th St., White Bear Lake, bigwoodbrewery.com