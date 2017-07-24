Wes & Brittany: Here Comes the Sun

× 1 of 13 Expand Photographs by Krista Reynolds × 2 of 13 Expand × 3 of 13 Expand Ryan Dyer × 4 of 13 Expand × 5 of 13 Expand × 6 of 13 Expand × 7 of 13 Expand Ryan Dyer × 8 of 13 Expand × 9 of 13 Expand × 10 of 13 Expand × 11 of 13 Expand × 12 of 13 Expand × 13 of 13 Expand Prev Next

As Wes and Brittany exchanged their long-awaited “I Do’s,” the sun was shining through the chapel windows and the pair walked down the aisle to a violin rendition of the Beatles' “Here Comes the Sun.” The moment couldn’t have been more perfect, though the process leading up to it wasn’t quite as picturesque.

The night before Wes and Brittany’s special day was already filled with excitement and nerves, so when they got the call from their venue, Camp Ojiketa, saying the power was out, things seemed like they might just fall apart. Without refrigeration, air conditioning, and any power at all, the big day’s prep was put on hold.

With the power back on the next morning, Brittany, who wore a gown from Angelique's Bridal, and her bridesmaids, who all wore variations of a light pink dress, primped as the rain continued. The couple had previously hired a day-of coordinator, so Brittany entrusted her to work out the kinks. “She was like, ‘Okay this is what we’re going to do. We’re going to put this here, we’re going to put that there,’” says Brittany. “She didn’t even check with me and I let her go for it.”

With a little help from her friends, her planner, and the emerging sun, Brittany and Wes were able to relax and enjoy their special day.