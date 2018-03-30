Wedding Dress Trend: Off-the-Shoulder Silhouettes

1 of 6
2 of 6
Photo courtesy of Bridal Accents Couture
Take the Plunge
Leave just the right amount to the imagination with a skinny plunge neckline. The folded-over shoulder straps and seams nod to modernity. Dress ($2,275), by Martina Liana, from Bridal Accents Couture
3 of 6
Photo courtesy of Flutter Bridal Boutique
Elongated Elegance
The clean lines of this fit-and-flare frock make for a look that’s both timeless and elegant. Dress ($1,700), by Theia Couture, from Flutter Bridal Boutique
4 of 6
Photo courtesy of l'atelier couture
Buttoned to Perfection
Classic in the front, modern in the back. Covered buttons down the back add the perfect complement to the straight, clean lines of the silhouette. Dress (price upon request), by Lela Rose, from l’atelier couture
5 of 6
Photo courtesy of a&be bridal
Flirt with Fringe
For the fashion-forward bride, the contemporary fringe details add a bohemian flare to this off-the-shoulder gown. Dress ($2,900), by Rue de Seine, from a&bé bridal
6 of 6
Photo courtesy of Annika Bridal
Good as Gold
A fresh take on a classic style. This A-line gown adds a mod twist with golden detailing and enchanting off-the-shoulder straps. Dress ($3,500), by Tulle New York, from Annika Bridal