Wedding Dress Trend: Off-the-Shoulder Silhouettes

Dare to bare with a cold shoulder look that’s as romantic as it is beautiful.

Photo courtesy of Bridal Accents Couture

Take the Plunge

Leave just the right amount to the imagination with a skinny plunge neckline. The folded-over shoulder straps and seams nod to modernity. Dress ($2,275), by Martina Liana, from Bridal Accents Couture

Photo courtesy of Flutter Bridal Boutique

Elongated Elegance

The clean lines of this fit-and-flare frock make for a look that’s both timeless and elegant.  Dress ($1,700), by Theia Couture, from Flutter Bridal Boutique

Photo courtesy of l'atelier couture

Buttoned to Perfection

Classic in the front, modern in the back. Covered buttons down the back add the perfect complement to the straight, clean lines of the silhouette. Dress (price upon request), by Lela Rose, from l’atelier couture

Photo courtesy of a&be bridal

Flirt with Fringe

For the fashion-forward bride, the contemporary fringe details add a bohemian flare to this off-the-shoulder gown. Dress ($2,900), by Rue de Seine, from a&bé bridal

Photo courtesy of Annika Bridal

Good as Gold

A fresh take on a classic style. This A-line gown adds a mod twist with golden detailing and enchanting off-the-shoulder straps. Dress ($3,500), by Tulle New York, from Annika Bridal