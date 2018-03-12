Wedding Dress Trend: Just Add Color

Here comes the bride, but in a gown that is decidedly not white. Trendsetting designers are now coloring outside the lines with gowns in subtle shades of pink, purple, peach, blue, and grey. Choose from these pastel frocks for a pretty and wholly original way to add color to your day.

Photos by Chad Moon | Styling and Production by Grant Whittaker | Hair and Makeup by Fatima Olive | Modeling by Gabby/Ignite | Floral by Mom's Design Build Pastel floral embroidery atop this corseted gown make it a show-stopping stunner. Dress (price available upon request), by Monique Lhuillier, from l'atelier couture; earrings ($270), by Haute Bride, from Posh Bridal Couture. Floral threadwork and a lace flutter sleeve offer a delicate touch to an otherwise daring fit-and-flare sheath, complete with a plunging V-neck and Chantilly lace underlay. Dress ($7,835), by Marchesa, from Annika Bridal; necklace ($350), by Mya Lambrecht Jewelry. Cascading tulle and lace with peachy undertones offer a vintage feel to this strapless sweetheart gown. Crystal buttons and a glittering belt add that little extra sparkle. Dress ($2,725), by Martina Liana, and clutch ($59), by Benjamin Walk, both from Bridal Accents Couture; hair comb ($500 for two), by Maria Elena, from l'atelier couture. For a classic bride who wants a bit of a twist, this soft lavender frock features folds of fabric to create a timelessly elegant—yet unforgettably unique—look. Dress ($3,150), by Alyne by Rita Vinieris, from Posh Bridal Couture; necklace ($562), custom-made by Mya Lambrecht. Be pretty in pink with this twirl-worthy frock. The subtle floral embroidery evokes an airy and almost whimsical quality on an already sweet gown that wows. Dress ($2,905), by Blush by Hayley Paige, from Che Bella; headpiece ($750), by Keren Wolf, from l'atelier couture; earrings ($435), by Haute Bride, from Posh Bridal Couture. Pearls, lace, sequins, and organza - this dress has it all! A full gathered ballerina skirt in subtle blush tones makes you look and feel like royalty, while the hand-embroidered illusion top allows your glowing skin to add even more color to your aisle style. Dress ($4,830), by GALA by Galia Lahav from Annika Bridal. Fresh, feminine, and totally romantic, this peony-pale-pink mermaid gown exudes sophistication and class. Paired with draped bows and dramatic back, it's a dream come true. Dress ($6,900), by Rivini by Rita Vinieris, from Posh Bridal Couture; earrings, from stylist collection.