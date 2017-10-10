Beauty Treatments for Wedding-Ready Skin

× Expand Illustrations from Shutterstock

Make a vow to get your skin aisle-ready for your big day. Consider one—or all!—of these six facial treatments,and you’re guaranteed to radiate love, happiness, and a perfect complexion as you glide down the aisle.

Dermaplaning

Where to Go: ZelSkin, 4100 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-929-8888, zelskin.com

What to Expect: Also known as “blading,” this procedure may sound scary, but it’s anything but. The aesthetician uses a beveled 10-blade scalpel to mechanically exfoliate dead skin cells and peach fuzz by carefully scraping away the excess. It’s painless—you’ll merely feel like someone is sliding a credit card along your skin— and afterward your face will appear brighter and smoother. Go for a trial run and plan to return every three to four weeks for maintenance.

Why We Love It: If you’re not one for chemical peels, this is an easy and affordable way to smooth out thetexture of your skin without the risk ofan adverse reaction. Following the45-minute service, you won’t be able to stop running your fingers over your soft and smooth cheeks and forehead.

Cost: Appointments start at $75

HydraFacial

Where to Go: LifeSpa, several metro locations, lifetimefitness.com

What to Expect: The procedure starts by brushing a wand over your skin to deliver a cleansing serum that rids your face of dead skin cells. Then, a gentle peel with low percentages of glycolic and salicylic acids further exfoliates your skin, readying it for step three: extractions. Any worry about your sensitive skin’s reaction to the usual poking and pinching is put to rest when the technician simply uses the HydraFacial wand’s vacuum technology to rid your pores of unwanted muck. Your newly primed palette is then hydrated with peptides and antioxidants, leaving your skin dewy and blemish-free.

Why We Love It: It’s no secret that hydration is the key to healthy-looking skin. This treatment focuses on restoringyour skin to a healthier state by removingtoxins and impurities and plumping itback up with moisture. Twenty-four hours after the procedure, your skin will glow.

Cost: Starts at $150

Collagen Facial

Where to Go: Spalon Montage, several metro locations, spalon.com

What to Expect: The soothing setting of the Spalon spa creates a zen mindset so you can fully appreciate this 55-minute session. It begins with a gentle cleanser and a steam treatment to open your pores and ready your skin for the next step. A sheet mask then delivers collagen deep into the skin, giving instant rejuvenation. Consider starting monthly facials roughly six months before your wedding for the desired effect of a smooth, flawless face.

Why We Love It: Collagen is referred to as the “youth protein,” which means it accelerates the turnover of skin cells to make the face smooth, plump, and wrinkle-free. It’s like a superfood feast for your face.

Cost: Starts at $97

Retinol Wipe Treatment

Where to Go: The Metropolitan, 7300 France Ave. S., Ste. 300, Edina, 952-288-2230, themonfrance.com

What to Expect: The 45-minute appointment includes a customized cleanse with the clinic’s own line of skin care products. The technician then uses a degreasing pad to strip away residual oils on the surface of the skin, priming it to be dermaplaned. The service ends with a retinol wipe, which targets fine lines and wrinkles and helps brighten and revitalize the skin. Brides should come about once a month for three months prior to the wedding. Schedule your last treatment roughly two weeks before the big day.

Why We Love It: Though you may experience a bit of tightness and light peeling a couple of days after the treatment, your end result will be a fresh and dewy canvas primed for makeup application.

Cost: Starts at $120

Vitamin C Facial

Where to Go: Liv Skin Medspa, 5757 Sanibel Dr., Ste. 2, Minnetonka, 612-443-3211, livskinmedspa.com

What to Expect: Complete relaxation. The treatment begins in a soothing room that begs you to close your eyes and unwind. The technician begins the treatment with a detoxifying cleanse before pampering your skin with steam, soothing moisture, and a massage of your head, hands, and face. The pièce de résistance—the vitamin C serum—is added at the end, creating a brighter, smoother, and more youthful complexion. Consider adding the “Runway Ready” peel and blading for the ultimate appearance of healthy skin.

Why We Love It: If the zen ambiance isn’t enough to make you fall in love, your seriously glowing skin will lead you right to your calendar to book your next session.

Cost: Starts at $100

Fire and Ice Facial

Where to Go: Crutchfield Dermatology, 1185 Town Centre Dr., Ste. 101, Eagan, 651-209-3600, crutchfielddermatology.com

What to Expect: The facial begins with a deep cleanse and steam treatment to open the pores and ready the skin for the main event. The “fire” portion of the hour-long facial follows, using hints of warm cinnamon spice and peppermint to stimulate the skin for rejuvenation. Then comes the “ice” component, which cools and resurfaces the skin. Massage makes the treatment as relaxing as it is fruitful, so you’ll leave feeling refreshed and relaxed both inside andout. Schedule your appointment roughly two weeks out to avoid any residual redness on the big day.

Why We Love It: If it’s good enough for the celebs, it’s good enough for us! InStyle Magazine named it the “Celebrity Facial of the Year,” with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Halle Berry singing its praises. Try it before your own red-carpet moment down the aisle, and your skin will be vying for its close-up.

Cost: Mention Mpls.St.Paul Weddings for a special discounted rate of $99