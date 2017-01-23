Wed Without Debt

× Expand Photography by Getty Images/Jamie Grill

Following an engagement, most brides raid the newsstand for bridal magazines and spend hours on Pinterest, cultivating the day they’ve envisioned for years. But amidst the dresses, cake designs, and décor, it can be easy to forget the less sexy but extremely important conversation about the budget.

“A lot of people say they’ll take it one bill at a time, but it’s difficult to keep track or keep costs at bay with that approach,” says Amy Fuerstenberg of Mi Mi Design. “It’s important that you sit down with both families, figure out the guest count, and figure out the overall budget so you stay in the confines of what you are looking to spend.”

A recent study from The Wedding Report, Inc. shows that more than 29,000 weddings are estimated to take place in Minnesota this year, with the average budget totaling just over $27,000. But in the Twin Cities metro, that number can be closer to $35,000, says Krista Ross of Park Place Planning & Events.

Of that number, the venue—and the costs that come along with it—is usually the heftiest price tag. Fuerstenberg estimates that couples should expect to spend roughly half the budget on the space rental, bar, food, tax, and service fees. Other big-ticket items for Minnesota couples include the bride’s dress ($1,216), the entertainment ($1,642 for a live band), and the photographer ($1,592). Taking into consideration weddings that both originated in and traveled to the state, these categories alone generated almost $400 million in sales in 2014.

But every couple will have different priorities—and a different guest count. In order to keep the budget in check, local planners agree that couples should pick the three items that are most important to them (the nonnegotiables) and expect to spend more in those areas—but don’t go over budget.

“Educating yourself about what things cost upfront and setting a realistic budget are the most important things you can do going into planning,” says Ross. “Everybody wants to have a really elaborate, over-the-top, extravagant wedding, but at the end of the day, you don’t want to go broke getting married. If you’re going to go into debt, don’t do it.”

1. Ask your florist to direct you to buds that will be in season when you get married. If you stick to flowers that can be sourced locally, your costs will come way down.

2. “Beware of DIY venues that let you bring in your own caterer,” advises Kirsten Fischer of Fab Event Design. You may also need to rent tables, chairs, linens, additional lighting, tableware, and more, which can significantly jack up the price.

3. Look at off-peak dates and months—Fridays and Sundays, from November to April—for your wedding. It will save you money with many of your vendors and open up venue options. If possible, avoid the most popular months of June and September, which made up 32 percent of Minnesota’s 29,481 weddings in 2014.

4. Be sure to consider additional fees, like travel and gratuity charges for your vendors and alteration costs for your dress. Keep vendor meals in mind when working through the contract with your caterer.

5. Create a Google Doc or use a phone app to keep an eye on your budget in real time and work through spending decisions together. The straightforward and easy-to-use Wedding Budget app helps keep track of costs, deposits, and final payments. Bonus: It’s free.

6. Skip the groomsmen flowers—most guys would prefer not to wear a boutonniere anyway.

7. “Don’t feel the need to do favors, unless you have something that really ties into the theme of the event or is really personal to you as a couple,” recommends Sarah Trotter of Lasting Impressions Weddings.

8. Host your wedding ceremony and reception at the same venue. This will nix the need for transportation, double the rentals, and additional hours you would need to tack onto your photography package.

9. On a tight photography budget? Take to the dance floor as soon as you’re announced, and your photog won’t have to stay through dinner just to capture that special first-dance moment.

10. Postage may seem like a small cost, but it can add up, especially when you’re potentially sending hundreds of invites. Stick to a standard mailing size that only requires one stamp per card.

11. Don’t be afraid to mix and match. “This year, the hottest item is the Chiavari chairs, but not all budgets have room for them,” explains Don Jensen of Linen Effects. “Our solution is to style half of the dining tables with Chiavari chairs and the other half with chair covers. This can save $5 or more per guest.”

12. Create a mood board to focus your vision for the wedding. This will help keep you from over-purchasing small trinkets and décor you may not end up using.

13. Compare a range of vendors and make sure to consider what’s included in their packages. At Blush & Whim, “we like to include a vendor just below [the couple’s] budget, one at their budget, and one just above their budget,” says Jennae Saltzman. “Our hope is that this will show our client the value of their dollars and help them to avoid unnecessary spending or splurges.”

14. When it comes to choosing your gown, be honest with your stylist about price. That way they won’t tempt you with a gown above your budget. “If you secretly covet a designer gown that is way outside of your range, we’re really good at identifying what you like about that dress and helping you find a gown that makes you feel just as special,” says Anna Walsh of a&bé bridal.

15. If you’re not sentimental, consider reselling your gown—especially if it’s designer—to recoup some of the cost.

16. Be smart about the guest list. As of 2013, the average number of guests for Minnesota weddings was between 160 and 170. A single guest could add or remove about $163 from the overall cost.

17. You deserve to be pampered on your big day, but if you can’t afford full makeup, “many artists offer express services like ‘just eyes’ or ‘just lashes,’” says Julie Swenson of Julie Swenson Beauty.

18. Hire a planner. With all of the discounts and connections they have in the bridal biz, most come pretty darn close to paying for themselves when all is said and done. Not to mention all the stress they’ll save you on the big day.

19. If you do go over budget, it’s never too late to re-evaluate. “Food and beverage, floral, linen, invitations—those are all moving pieces,” says Joan Nilsen of Ambiente Wedding & Event Planning. “If you’re over budget with, say, eight hors d’oeuvres, and you’ve met your food and beverage minimum, scale it back to three or five.”

20. Clients of Catherine Polacek at Printerette Press love the polished look of a printed envelope, but to save money, “ask your stationer to design a rubber stamp with your return address instead,” she says. Plus, it’s a cute keepsake that you can use again and again.

21. You don’t have to pay full price for everything, reminds Ashley Ebert of The Simply Elegant Group. Be resourceful by taking a few minutes to Google coupons and browse Craigslist postings for brides selling their gently used wedding wares.

22. Reduce a five-piece invitation suite—invitation and envelope, reply card and envelope, and a details card—to three pieces by cutting the reply card/envelope and adding online RSVP instructions to the details card.

23. Ask high-end photographers about their second shooters. These up-and-comers are often more affordable when they first branch out on their own.

24. Transfer floral arrangements from the ceremony to the reception to cut floral costs. You can even transform bridesmaid bouquets into centerpieces for the head table.

25. Ditch tradition when it comes to who pays for what. The trend now is for all parties—the bride’s parents, the groom’s parents, and the couple—to pool their money into a “kitty,” allowing the money to be allocated as the family sees fit.