Velvet Crush

Bridesmaid Gowns
Give your gals a dress they’ll want to wear again—really. These bridesmaid gowns are stylish yet dramatic thanks to velvet’s luxurious touch. Plus, the lush fabric looks rich and regal, which sets the stage for an unforgettably grand entrance.
Bridal Accents Couture
Enhance an already elegant look by teaming a black velvet bodice with a tulle skirt. With more than 20 color options, finding a dress everyone adores will be a breeze. Dress ($240), by Dessy.
Bella Bridesmaids
Your gals will look and feel good in this figure-hugging frock. With a razor back detail and cowl neckline, it’s as pretty from the front as it is from the back. Sullivan dress ($295), by Jenny Yoo.
Nordstrom
Your besties will glide down the aisle in this uniquely stylish stretch velvet gown that dips and drapes in all the right places. Logan dress ($290), by Jenny Yoo.
BHLDN
Sultry meets sweet in this off-the-shoulder stunner with a feminine tulip hem. It’s stylish enough to make a statement and comfortable enough to dance the night away in. Edison dress ($220)
The Wedding Shoppe
Update the classic chiffon gown by adding a velvet one-shoulder bodice to create a timeless yet modern look your bridesmaids will love. Dress ($178), by B2.