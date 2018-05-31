Veil Photos We Love

A veil is a finishing touch to any bridal look. From long and dramatic to short and sweet, these stunning shots show how impactful a veil can be.

Christine Stewart & Rob Rubin 

Wedding Date: September 26, 2015 • Ceremony: Water Power Park, Mpls. • Reception: W Hotel, Mpls. • Veil: Posh Bridal Couture, Wayzata • Photographer: Ryan A Stadler 

Gabrielle Boie & Nate Rodriguez

Wedding Date: July 8, 2017 • Ceremony: Private residence • Reception: Klub Haus Event Center, St. Paul • Veil: Handmade by D. Garner • Photographer: Ashley Berry

Hannah & Jamison 

Wedding Date: February 28, 2017 • Ceremony + Reception: 300 Clifton, Mpls. • Veil: Shop Gossamer • Photographer: Jake Anderson 

Madeleine & Tanner Thompson

Wedding Date: July 14, 2017 • Ceremony: Church of the Assumption, St. Paul • Reception: Landmark Center, St. Paul • Veil: Handmade by the bride’s grandmother • Photographer: Bellagala

Janessa & Justin Adema

Wedding Date: July 1, 2017 • Ceremony: The Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Faribault  • Reception: The Inn at Shattuck St. Mary’s, Faribault • Veil: Custom-made by Dornink Couture, Des Moines, Iowa • Photographer: Alexis Eberle of Glasser Image

Gray MacDonald & Tate Huffard

Wedding Date: July 22, 2017 • Ceremony: St. Martins by the Lake Episcopal Church, Minnetonka Beach • Reception: Woodhill Country Club, Wayzata • Veil: Borrowed from her older sister • Photographer: Melissa Oholendt Photography 

Mary Rose & Robert Short 

Wedding Date: July 8, 2017 • Ceremony: Holy Cross Church, Mpls. • Reception: The Depot, Mpls. • Veil: a&bé bridal shop • Photographer: Jessica Ranae Photography

Amy & Andrew Zhang

Wedding Date: May 28, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception: Gale Mansion, Mpls. • Veil: VWIDON, Chicago • Photographer: Megan Daas Photography

Mallarie Scherer & Brian Zawacki

Wedding Date: May 5, 2017 • Ceremony + Reception: Legacy Hills Farm, Welch • Veil: Weddings by Tess • Photographer: Natalie Champa Jennings

Josh & Stephanie Tulien 

Wedding Date: May 25, 2013 • Ceremony + Reception: Vadnais Heights Commons, Vadnais Heights • Veil: Borrowed from a friend • Photographer: Katie Fears

Fernanda & Yon Diaz Rangel

Wedding Date: July 1, 2017 • Ceremony: Templo Santa Rosa de Lima, Morelia, Mexico • Reception: Zaragoza #89, Centro Historico, Morelia, Mexico • Veil: Pronovias • Photographer: NYLONSADDLE Photography 

Jenny & Aaron Hanson 

Wedding Date: August 23, 2014 • Ceremony: Mount Calvary Lutheran, Excelsior • Reception: American Swedish Institute, Mpls. • Veil: Raffiné Bridal • Photographer: Studio Laguna Photography