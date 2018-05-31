Veil Photos We Love

1 of 12
Christine Stewart & Rob Rubin
Wedding Date: September 26, 2015 • Ceremony: Water Power Park, Mpls. • Reception: W Hotel, Mpls. • Veil: Posh Bridal Couture, Wayzata • Photographer: Ryan A Stadler
Gabrielle Boie & Nate Rodriguez
Wedding Date: July 8, 2017 • Ceremony: Private residence • Reception: Klub Haus Event Center, St. Paul • Veil: Handmade by D. Garner • Photographer: Ashley Berry
Hannah & Jamison
Wedding Date: February 28, 2017 • Ceremony + Reception: 300 Clifton, Mpls. • Veil: Shop Gossamer • Photographer: Jake Anderson
Madeleine & Tanner Thompson
Wedding Date: July 14, 2017 • Ceremony: Church of the Assumption, St. Paul • Reception: Landmark Center, St. Paul • Veil: Handmade by the bride’s grandmother • Photographer: Bellagala
Janessa & Justin Adema
Wedding Date: July 1, 2017 • Ceremony: The Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Faribault • Reception: The Inn at Shattuck St. Mary’s, Faribault • Veil: Custom-made by Dornink Couture, Des Moines, Iowa • Photographer: Alexis Eberle of Glasser Image
Gray MacDonald & Tate Huffard
Wedding Date: July 22, 2017 • Ceremony: St. Martins by the Lake Episcopal Church, Minnetonka Beach • Reception: Woodhill Country Club, Wayzata • Veil: Borrowed from her older sister • Photographer: Melissa Oholendt Photography
Mary Rose & Robert Short
Wedding Date: July 8, 2017 • Ceremony: Holy Cross Church, Mpls. • Reception: The Depot, Mpls. • Veil: a&bé bridal shop • Photographer: Jessica Ranae Photography
Amy & Andrew Zhang
Wedding Date: May 28, 2016 • Ceremony + Reception: Gale Mansion, Mpls. • Veil: VWIDON, Chicago • Photographer: Megan Daas Photography
Mallarie Scherer & Brian Zawacki
Wedding Date: May 5, 2017 • Ceremony + Reception: Legacy Hills Farm, Welch • Veil: Weddings by Tess • Photographer: Natalie Champa Jennings
Josh & Stephanie Tulien
Wedding Date: May 25, 2013 • Ceremony + Reception: Vadnais Heights Commons, Vadnais Heights • Veil: Borrowed from a friend • Photographer: Katie Fears
Fernanda & Yon Diaz Rangel
Wedding Date: July 1, 2017 • Ceremony: Templo Santa Rosa de Lima, Morelia, Mexico • Reception: Zaragoza #89, Centro Historico, Morelia, Mexico • Veil: Pronovias • Photographer: NYLONSADDLE Photography
Jenny & Aaron Hanson
Wedding Date: August 23, 2014 • Ceremony: Mount Calvary Lutheran, Excelsior • Reception: American Swedish Institute, Mpls. • Veil: Raffiné Bridal • Photographer: Studio Laguna Photography