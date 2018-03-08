Turkish Delight: Brittany and Sean

× 1 of 12 Expand Photos by Justina Louise Photography. Brittany and Sean on A'Bulae's rooftop terrace. × 2 of 12 Expand Bridesmaids' floor-length sequined gold dresses sparkled alongside Brittany's floral gown. × 3 of 12 Expand Each bridesmaid dress from Raffine Bridal & Formalwear had a unique cut and silhouette. × 4 of 12 Expand Garter and silver Stuart Weitzman pumps. × 5 of 12 Expand Floral detailing at the waist gave Brittany's dress a soft, feminine feel. × 6 of 12 Expand Sean and his groomsmen wear suits from The Foursome in Plymouth. × 7 of 12 Expand The groom's accessories. × 8 of 12 Expand Rings and all accessories from Wedding Day Diamonds—which was founded by Sean's uncle. × 9 of 12 Expand Table decor provided by A'Bulae. × 10 of 12 Expand Desserts provided by Farina Baking Company included cake pops, fruit tarts, salted caramel budino, and a s'mores bar. × 11 of 12 Expand The s'mores bar featured only the best of fixings. × 12 of 12 Expand Flower girl Lyla reads a note from the bride and groom. Prev Next

Since meeting the summer before their senior year of college, Sean and Brittany’s romance had been smooth sailing. It didn’t take long before they each knew the other was “the one.” “I knew so quickly because everything I wanted to experience, I wanted to experience with her,” Sean says. “Her sense of humor brings a light side to any situation.”

Sometimes the most beautiful moments arise amidst tragedy. Sean and Brittany got engaged in December 2016—the same year Sean’s mother had been diagnosed with Acoustic Neuroma, and Sean had gone through a life-changing injury himself. “I never wanted to look back on a year in our lives as 'hard on us,'” Sean says. “The only way I could think to change that was to ask her to marry me.” During a family vacation to West Palm Beach, Sean proposed on the bridge overlooking a canal where they like to watch the boats float by.

Sean and Brittany tied the knot on Sunday, July 2 in Lowertown St. Paul's A'bulae. The Euro-contemporary venue boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and gorgeous views of the Mississippi would set the stage perfectly for the couple’s vision of an intimate and personal celebration.

Incorporating Sean’s Turkish heritage into the wedding was a must. The ceremony was spoken in Aramaic, and accompanied by the davul, a traditional Turkish drum. “Crowns were placed on our heads; the crowning is the focal point of the wedding ceremony,” Brittany says. Sean and Brittany were married by Father Sharbel and Father John Khoury, who also married Sean’s parents Umit and Michelle 28 years ago.

Music was arguably the most important element for Brittany and Sean. "We flew in a five-piece Turkish band and a Turkish DJ [who] performed before dinner, during dinner, and late into the night,” says Brittany. “Having live traditional music was huge for us.” The Turkish tone was further set by the cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres— spanakopita, crudite trays, and lamb skewers gave off a Middle Eastern vibe. Dessert brought it back to the States with a s'mores bar from Farina Baking Company in Excelsior.

When it came down to it, the bridal party’s entrance surrounded by family and friends was the icing on the cake. “I think it felt so special because we wanted everyone up and dancing and starting the night off on a fun note,” says Brittany. “It was magical. I still think about it.”