Trend for Grooms: Berry-Accented Boutonnieres

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Berry-accented wedding boutonnieres.
Bouquets shouldn’t get all the glory on your wedding day. Bedeck your boutonniere with a mix of berries to show you’re on-trend and attentive to even the smallest of details. These tiny accents add variety, texture, and a little something unexpected.
- Indulge & Bloom, 651 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., indulgeandbloom.com
- Bachman’s, several metro locations including 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., bachmans.com
- Wisteria Design, wisteriadesign.com
- Lake Harriet Florist, 1034, 5011 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., lakeharrietflorist.com
- Brown and Greene Floral, 4400 Beard Ave. S., Mpls., bgfloral.net
- Lake Harriet Florist, lakeharrietflorist.com