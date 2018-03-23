Trend for Grooms: Berry-Accented Boutonnieres

Why should bouquets get all the glory?

by

Bouquets shouldn’t get all the glory on your wedding day. Bedeck your boutonniere with a mix of berries to show you’re on-trend and attentive to even the smallest of details. These tiny accents add variety, texture, and a little something unexpected. 

  1. Indulge & Bloom, 651 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., indulgeandbloom.com
  2. Bachman’s, several metro locations including 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., bachmans.com
  3. Wisteria Design, wisteriadesign.com
  4. Lake Harriet Florist, 1034, 5011 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., lakeharrietflorist.com
  5. Bachman’s, bachmans.com
  6. Indulge & Bloom, indulgeandbloom.com
  7. Indulge & Bloom, indulgeandbloom.com
  8. Brown and Greene Floral, 4400 Beard Ave. S., Mpls., bgfloral.net
  9. Lake Harriet Florist, lakeharrietflorist.com