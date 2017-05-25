The Bridesmaid Box

× Expand Minny and Paul Bridesmaid Box Minny & Paul showers your bridesmaids with the perfect gifts.

Your favorite ladies have been by your side every step of the wedding planning process, so when it comes time to thank them, the task of finding the perfect gift may seem daunting. Local company Minny & Paul offers a Bridesmaid Box ($112) that comes with Minnesota goodies like Annie B’s caramels, Maddy & Maize popcorn, a Goldfine Jewelry Swarovski crystal bracelet, and an Ashley Mary Art zip coin purse, all wrapped up in a custom birch wood box from WAAM Industries. “Brides are busy. They have so much to do and they have a million things to do on their list,” says founder Laura Waldman. “If I can help check one off their list, that’s great.” minnyandpaul.com