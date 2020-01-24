The 2019 Diamond Awards

Planning a wedding is no easy feat, especially in our great twin towns, where there’s an abundance of talented wedding professionals ready to help make your dream a reality. This list offers an inside look at the best of the best in the bridal business—our Diamond Award winners. Selected by a panel of national bridal experts (our Judges’ Choice winners) and wedding enthusiasts in our community (the People’s Choice picks), our goal is to help narrow the field and allow you to select trustworthy vendors who are sure to deliver.

What’s better than celebrating the one you love with all your friends and family? Adding puppies to the mix! Jennifer and William brought in furry friends from Secondhand Hounds for extra smiles (and cuddles) at their reception at Oak Ridge Country Club. The detail-laden gathering was filled with personal touches that made the reception a standout to our panel of judges. “It was important for us to provide an elegant, fun experience while highlighting the unique elements that make up our relationships and personalities,” said the bride, who wore a gown from Posh Bridal Couture and walked down the aisle to Toto’s “Africa.” Out-of-town guests were greeted with Minnesota-themed gift bags, while globes served as table numbers, featuring cities that were pertinent to the couple’s love story. Flowers by Martha’s Gardens in various shades of burgundy bedecked the tables, creating an intimate fall environment for the September celebration. “It was all about the details,” said Jennifer. And puppies. Lots and lots of puppies.

