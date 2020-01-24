The 2019 Diamond Awards

Planning a wedding is no easy feat, especially in our great twin towns, where there’s an abundance of talented wedding professionals ready to help make your dream a reality. This list offers an inside look at the best of the best in the bridal business—our Diamond Award winners. Selected by a panel of national bridal experts (our Judges’ Choice winners) and wedding enthusiasts in our community (the People’s Choice picks), our goal is to help narrow the field and allow you to select trustworthy vendors who are sure to deliver.
Real Wedding of the Year: Jennifer & William
Jennifer and William
What’s better than celebrating the one you love with all your friends and family? Adding puppies to the mix! Jennifer and William brought in furry friends from Secondhand Hounds for extra smiles (and cuddles) at their reception at Oak Ridge Country Club. The detail-laden gathering was filled with personal touches that made the reception a standout to our panel of judges. “It was important for us to provide an elegant, fun experience while highlighting the unique elements that make up our relationships and personalities,” said the bride, who wore a gown from Posh Bridal Couture and walked down the aisle to Toto’s “Africa.” Out-of-town guests were greeted with Minnesota-themed gift bags, while globes served as table numbers, featuring cities that were pertinent to the couple’s love story. Flowers by Martha’s Gardens in various shades of burgundy bedecked the tables, creating an intimate fall environment for the September celebration. “It was all about the details,” said Jennifer. And puppies. Lots and lots of puppies.
Champagne Press220 Commercial St, Stillwater, City of, Minnesota 55082
Invitations
If you’re looking to make an impressive first impression, this Stillwater-based company is a must. “Formal to casual, bold to simple, traditional to modern, Champagne Press can create wedding stationery to fit the needs and styles of any couple,” praised one judge. “It’s apparent that they stay on top (and ahead) of paper trends.” 220 Commercial St., Stillwater, 612-910-8919, champagnepress.com
People’s Choice: Champagne Press
Kindred Blooms8800 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55343
Floral Design
Known for their commitment to local and chemical-free buds, this sister team earned high praise from each of our judges. “Their creations are the stuff of dreams,” said one judge. “Your guests are sure to swoon at the original and breathtaking creations Kindred Blooms is guaranteed to provide. I want to get married again just so these pros can work their magic.” 8800 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins, kindredblooms.com
People’s Choice: Haute House Studio
Josh FlomMinneapolis, Minnesota
Videography
With a commitment to telling each couple’s story in a unique and authentic fashion, this husband-and-wife team of videographers goes beyond the traditional “trailer” film to truly capture the essence of the bride and groom. “It’s clear that they’re talented cinematographers who care deeply about what they do and the stories they tell,” said a judge. “They produce some real tearjerkers!” joshflom.com
People’s Choice: Josh Flom
Apples 2 Apples Catering22280 Chippendale Ave W Suite A, Farmington, Minnesota 55024
Catering
The concept of farm-to-table doesn’t have to stop at restaurants, as this local company uses only the freshest ingredients from Minnesota and Wisconsin. “The organic, grass-fed options show that you’ve got your guests’ taste buds in mind,” stated one judge. “Bon appétit!” 22280 Chippendale Ave. W., Farmington, 612-332-7571, apples2applescatering.com
People’s Choice: Chowgirls Killer Catering
PrimpedMinneapolis, Minnesota
Hair & Makeup
The obvious dedication by the pros behind this onsite hair and makeup business caught the attention of our judges. “From start to finish,we do everything we can to ensure our clients not only look but also feel beautiful on their special day,” says co-owner Victoria Ohlhauser. “Their tagline of ‘meticulously beautiful’ couldn’t be more spot-on,” declared one judge. 612-470-7767, primpedmn.com
People’s Choice: Primped
Ashery Lane Farm5480 Tacoma Ave, Mayer, City of, Minnesota 55360
Rehearsal & Event Venue
This new event center located 20 minutes west of Lake Minnetonka offers a fresh take on the “barn” concept. With two newly constructed structures featuring spaces for your ceremony, cocktails, dinner, and dancing, it was designed specifically for elegant affairs. “This is one venue that has serious wow factor,” said one judge. 5480 Tacoma Ave., Mayer, 612-238-4444, asherylanefarm.com
People’s Choice: Aria
CircleRock3413 W 44th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
Formalwear
There’s shopping local and then there’s shopping CircleRock. Headquartered in Linden Hills, with custom made-in-the-USA suits, you can rest assured that your gents will be well-dressed in quality products from a trusted neighbor. “From the fit to the craftsmanship and attention to detail, CircleRock has my stamp of approval,” said a judge. 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls., 833-247-7625, circlerock.com
People’s Choice: CircleRock
St Croix Cleaners10 S. 13th St ., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Alterations
“St. Croix Cleaners goes above and beyond your typical bustle and hem,” commented one judge. “The manner in which they can completely transform old-fashioned gowns into modern creations is astounding,” raved another. It’s obvious that this local company pays special attention to each creation and is passionate about what it does. Several metro locations, stcroixcleaners.com
People’s Choice: Evermore Wedding Gown Care
Evermore Wedding Gown Care212 3rd Ave. N. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Bridal Gown Preservation
As the only cleaner in the Upper Midwest that caters exclusively to wedding gowns, this was an obvious pick for our panel of judges. “As a bride, I would feel confident leaving my dress in their care, knowing they can fix any tear or stain,” confided one judge. “It’s a no-brainer,” said another. Two metro locations, 612-545-5740, evermoreweddinggowncare.com
People’s Choice: Evermore Wedding Gown Care
Time Into PixelsMinneapolis, Minnesota
Entertainment
For a new spin on the traditional photo booth, Time Into Pixels is the company to contact for your big day. With traditional strips, jumbo prints, and social media–friendly options like GIF and Boomerang features, this is a fresh and fun experience for all. “Your guests will love it,” exclaimed one judge. 612-564-8468, tipbooth.com
People’s Choice: Time Into Pixels
Rosetree Weddings and Events201 Hennepin Ave. E., Ste. 210, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Event Décor
The pros at Rosetree are true visionaries, so when you tell them how you picture your day, you can rest assured they will bring it to life. “They’re storytellers,” said one judge. “Their process involves getting to know you well enough that they can share your fairytale with the people you love most in an impressively visual manner.” 612-990-3924, rosetreeevents.com
People’s Choice: Collected & Co.
Renee's Limousines12813 Industrial Park Blvd., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55441
Transportation
While transportation may not be the most glamorous component of wedding planning, it certainly is one of the most important. With Renee’s Limousines in charge of getting you and your guests to and from the main events, you can rest assured that a reliable crew is behind the wheel. “They’re obviously very experienced,” commented a judge.2813 Industrial Park Blvd., Mpls., 763-551-1919, reneeslimousines.com
People’s Choice: Renee’s Limousines
Max's3826 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416
Jewelry
Say yes to a stunner from this unique jeweler that focuses on one-of-a-kind designs and quality craftsmanship. While you’ll find classic cuts, you’ll also see unexpected styles that speak specifically to you and your aesthetic. “Anyone can find a solitaire diamond, which makes the original rings and settings that Max’s offers all the more special,” commented a judge. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364, stylebymax.com
People’s Choice: Arthur’s Jewelers
Collected & Co.Minneapolis, Minnesota
Event Rentals
The masterminds behind this rental company spend their days perusing the local market and filling the void with pieces that add character and charm and make for an unforgettable setting. “When it comes to weddings, the more details the better!” exclaimed one judge. “Collected & Co. goes beyond the trends to source pieces from around the globe that make each of their couples’ big days special and unique.” 847-732-1997, collectedandcompany.com
People’s Choice: Collected & Co.
D’Amico Catering275 Market St., Ste. 117, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Cake & Dessert Design
If you’re looking to offer your guests a variety of tasty treats, this well-known, award-winning caterer has your sweet tooth covered. “D’Amico delivers with out-of-the-box dessert options like macarons, pies, cake pops, and donuts—though they can still execute a flawless tiered creation if that’s what the bride and groom want,” said one judge. 275 Market St., Ste. 117, Mpls., 612-238-4444, damicocatering.com
People’s Choice: Buttercream
Adagio Djay Entertainment413 Wacouta St., Ste. 100, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Musical Entertainment & People's Choice Vendor of the Year
Always known to throw an unforgettable fete, this adored DJ company brings your wedding to the next level. Custom playlists, mood lighting, dance instruction—Adagio Djay Entertainment has everything you need to plan your perfect party. Plus, its tasteful and subtle approach keeps the focus on you without taking you away from the festivities, so you can mix, mingle, and dance the night away worry-free! “There’s a reason people love Adagio,” said one judge. “They’re a great mix of reliable and fun, which isn’t an easy find in this vendor category. Plus, their decades of experience provide a comfort level, so you can rest assured that the man behind the microphone will keep it classy all night long.” 413 Wacouta St., Ste. 100, St. Paul,612-787-3501, adagiodj.com
People’s Choice: Adagio Djay Entertainment
Wedding Shoppe, Inc.1196 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Bridesmaid Apparel
There’s a reason this bridesmaid boutique has reached legendary status—its position in the wedding industry has held strong since 1977, serving brides, bridesmaids, grooms, and their gents. “Its status speaks for itself,” exclaimed one judge. “Your bridesmaids will be in excellent hands,” said another. 1196 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-298-1144, weddingshoppeinc.com
People’s Choice: Wedding Shoppe
Bridal Accents Couture12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337
Bridal Boutique
You’d be hard-pressed not to find your dream gown at this sophisticated bridal boutique. The array of designers and knowledgeable staff make saying yes to your dress a breeze. Our judges also couldn’t help but recognize the impressive variety of gowns available for your whole squad. “It’s truly a one-stop shop for the entire bridal party,” said one judge. 12501 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, 952-846-4496, bridalaccentscouture.com
People’s Choice: Bridal Accents Couture
Events By Melody4910 W. 146th St, Savage, Minnesota 55378
Planning & Design
Worry-free days are ahead when Events by Melody is at the helm of your wedding planning. Its goal is to “allow clients to celebrate life as an engaged couple,” and that’s precisely what captured the attention of our judges. “Not only do they plan a spectacular and visually strong event, but their commitment to their couples’ happiness is obvious,” said one judge. “It’s win/win!” 4910 W. 146th St., Savage, 952-388-3622, eventsbymelodymn.com
People’s Choice: Events by Melody
Janelle Elise PhotographyMinneapolis, Minnesota
Photography
The passion Janelle Elise brings to her work is evident in the quality photos she delivers.“I appreciate that she focuses on capturing the little moments—first looks, intimate moments, laughter—that really express the joy of the day,” praised one judge. Additionally, the fact that the majority of her business comes from referrals is a testament to the impact she makes on her clients. 952-393-3749, janelleelise.com
People’s Choice: Janelle Elise Photography
