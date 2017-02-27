That’s Amore: McKenzie & Anthony

× Expand Photography by Melissa Oholendt Photography

Italy is where McKenzie and Anthony fell in love, while on their semester abroad in college. So when they got engaged in 2014, they briefly dreamed about an Italian wedding, before deciding that wasn’t feasible for older relatives. “Since we couldn’t get married at this place in Florence called Piazzale Michelangelo, which is beautiful and elegant and surrounded by greenery, we tried to find a place that was most equivalent to that here in the cities,” says Anthony.

The solution: Minikahda Club, which fit their vision of a simple yet elegant space. Those two adjectives informed their wedding from start to finish, beginning with classic, clean white invites and carrying through to the entire color palette. “I knew I wanted it to be a simple color palette: simple and clean and not too over-the-top to distract from what was going on,” says McKenzie. And so their wedding became a vision in ivory, from the strapless floor-length bridesmaids’ dresses to the cake to the tablescapes—even the reception room at Minikahda. “The room is all white, except for the hardwood floor and copper and white ceilings, so we wanted to bring another color in, and what we went for was green,” says Anthony.

The couple worked closely with Munster Rose to develop gorgeous, lush, Italian-inspired greenery to weave through the day, from the all-green bridesmaids’ bouquets to a long garland that moved from the ceremony arch on the deck of Minikahda to the head table as the day went on. “They used a lot of olive branch and bay leaves. It was very greenery-focused,” says McKenzie.

It may not have been the Piazzale Michelangelo, but they still said “I do” in a beautiful setting surrounded by greenery on a sunny fall day before 144 of their closest friends and family. And guests got one more sweet taste of Italy as the night progressed: a simply elegant three-tier tiramisu.

× 1 of 13 Expand Garland from the ceremony was transported to the head table for the reception. × 2 of 13 Expand The newlyweds’ wedding bands from Arthur’s Jewelers. • 3. The couple spent time in Florence when they first began dating, so florals were designed to have an Italian feel. × 3 of 13 Expand The couple spent time in Florence when they first began dating, so florals were designed to have an Italian feel. × 4 of 13 Expand Ballet shoes worn by the bride and her flower girls were a nod to the bride’s dancing past × 5 of 13 Expand The couple repurposed a family heirloom into a chalkboard to welcome guests. × 6 of 13 Expand The bride’s father married the couple under a garland-covered arch overlooking Lake Calhoun. × 7 of 13 Expand The bridal party wore simple ivory dresses and carried textural green bouquets. × 8 of 13 Expand The flower girls wore crowns made of greenery. × 9 of 13 Expand A cake by Buttercream was surrounded by escort cards in the club’s entryway. × 10 of 13 Expand Guests were given sunglasses as a favor. × 11 of 13 Expand The bridal bouquet featured olive branches, bay leaves, and garden roses. × 12 of 13 Expand The couple kept the reception décor simple and intimate to focus on celebrating the people who attended. × 13 of 13 Expand The invitations from Minted were designed to be clean and classic. Prev Next