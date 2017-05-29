Take a Bow

× Expand five wedding dresses from the runway with oversized bows

1) Sleek & Chic - Push the boundaries in an elegant and sleek Vera Wang gown bedecked with a statement black bow. Micaela ($3,990), by Vera Wang, from l’atelier couture

2) Center Stage - The attention-grabbing waist detail of this stunner brings a romantic addition to your aisle style. Niara gown (price upon request), by Rosa Clará, available through Annika Bridal

3) Belle of the Ball - It’s drama, drama, drama in this strapless deep-V silk gazar ball gown with a draped and bowed skirt. Brett gown ($6,995), by Isabelle Armstrong, from Bridal Accents Couture

4) Apply & Demand - Make a commanding entrance in this appliquéd gown and removable taffeta shirred bow belt. Magnolia ($6,820), by Elizabeth Fillmore, available through The White Room

5) Textural Twist - Allow a simple yet sweet bow to whittle your waist in this textural mermaid creation that’s perfect for dancing the night away. Kaelan gown ($7,125), by Rivini, from Posh Bridal Couture