Sugar Rush

Everybody loves a good gummy bear. Add a dash of rosé, bourbon, or champagne to the mix, and your guests are sure to be in good spirits all night long. Sugarfina at the Mall of America offers alcohol-infused gummy bears in pretty pastel hues that make for an unforgettable candy display. Made with Whispering Angel rosé, Dom Pérignon vintage champagne, and Blanton’s single-barrel bourbon, these boozy bears are a guaranteed sugar high. Custom packaging is available, as is bulk pricing. And if you’re worried about your flower girl nabbing a nibble, don’t be. Your guests may think they’re getting a buzz, but the alcohol has actually been cooked out. Sugarfina, Mall of America, 952-300-6164, sugarfina.com