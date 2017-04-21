Something Old, Something New

× Expand Photos by Melissa Oholendt Photography The Machine Shop

The Machine Shop

When three lifelong friends sought out an opportunity to work together, The Machine Shop was born. The three were intrigued by the history and potential of the abandoned building, originally a machinery manufacturing facility for the Pillsbury A Mill.

“They loved the idea that this significant place of industry could change so much over its lifespan and continue its legacy in a completely different significance in the lives of those in the community,” says The Machine Shop’s director of sales and marketing, Stephanie Guidera.

Wrapping up construction over the summer, special attention was paid to the 1916 building’s original details during the renovation, and many of them are now prominently displayed throughout the space. Rich wood floors on the second level were restored, along with the brick walls, window frames, and metalwork. New modern conveniences come through in adjustable, dynamic lighting and an in-house sound system.

It all contributes to The Machine Shop’s luxurious industrial vibe that appeals to couples—not to mention the very on-trend amenities the space includes, such as whitewashed cross-back chairs, industrial bars, a fully furnished lounge, two private dressing rooms, and gorgeous moveable walls made by On Solid Ground Vintage Rentals.

“The couples who are loving Machine Shop are interested in something fresh, urban, and polished,” says Guidera. “The historical elements are an immediate attraction. Clients have also been very excited about the airy, neutral palette of the space and the options for customizing their event.”

300 SE 2nd St., Mpls., 612-940-9647, machineshopmpls.com

The Blaisdell

Located in the Washburn-Fair Oaks Mansion District, The Blaisdell has seen a handful of iterations since it was built in 1915. First used as the private residence of the Bovey family—a big name in Minneapolis milling and lumber—it later was turned into a boys’ club before becoming the event center it is today.

Common Roots Catering took over management of the space last winter after the former exclusive caterer, Three Sons Signature Cuisine, shuttered its business. The Blaisdell owners spent the following months overhauling the building and began hosting weddings shortly after it reopened in July.

“The goal of the remodel,” says Common Roots owner Danny Schwartzman, “was to continue the warmth of the old mansion but to also have a really nice, open, modern feel—while accommodating events of many different sizes.”

To achieve that, the team uncovered hardwood floors that had been buried under layers of carpeting, opened up the ceiling to reveal original skylights, and restored some of the original style of molding. The history of the building is balanced by modern touches, like clean white walls in the ballroom, an LED lighting system that allows you to change the color of the room, and a lounge in the basement complete with a wide-screen TV (grooms and groomsmen love that). Common Roots also built out the first-floor suite with a vanity and salon chairs, so bridal parties can get ready onsite.

“It’s very versatile,” says Schwartzman of the mansion, which, in total, offers five rooms for couples to use how they see fit for their celebration. “It’s an open palette—you can make it what you want it to be.”

2322 Blaisdell Ave., Mpls.,612-279-2680, theblaisdell.com

Loring Social

When D’Amico Catering acquired the space adjacent to Loring Park on Hennepin Avenue in 2015, owner Richard D’Amico found it reminiscent of New York City’s SoHo lofts. He let that guide his vision for the makeover of the 1900s building, naming Loring Social’s two event rooms after the iconic Waverly Place and Chelsea neighborhoods.

Commonly used for cocktail hours, The Waverly Room hints at the building’s past as a Stutz Bearcat dealership, the first car showroom in the Twin Cities, with original details such as terrazzo marble floors, vintage freight elevator doors, and 16-foot ceilings. The larger of the two spaces, The Chelsea Room can seat up to 280 for a plated dinner among exposed brick walls, 16 chandeliers, and a glass garage door that leads to a cobblestone alleyway.

“It has a juxtaposition between raw and timeless elegance,” says D’Amico Catering event planner Christie Altendorf. “The balance is what makes this space unique. It blends industrial with luxury, old with new. Preserving the history of the space was something that was very important to us.”

To update Loring Social for today’s couples, D’Amico added modern flair with leather-clad Chiavari chairs, built-in marble bars, a bridal suite, and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and sound equipment. It hosted its first wedding in May 2016 and is already booking into 2018.

“Couples who are seeking something more urban, more chic, who really value elegance and sophistication—those are the people who are going to be attracted to this space,” Altendorf says.

1629 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-238-4444, damicocatering.com