Sheer Bliss

Add dimension to an illusion neckline with beaded embellishments that are strikingly subtle.
Dress ($3,825), by Watters, from Bridal Accents Couture; necklace ($30), from Nordstrom; shoes ($450), by Stuart Weitzman, from Nordstrom
Intricate floral details atop this illusion organza gown make a frock fit for a fairy tale.
Dress ($8,990), by Rivini, from Posh Bridal Couture; earrings ($310), by Ryan Storer, and bracelet ($155), by Kenneth Jay Lane, both from net-a-porter.com
Dress to impress in an unexpectedly sultry metallic crystal embroidered bodice set against a sheer nude net. The sweeping skirt brings just the right amount of elegance to an otherwise edgy look.
Dress ($2,750), by Jim Hjelm, and headpiece ($275), by Ti Adoro, both from Che Bella; bracelet ($155), by Kenneth Jay Lane, from net-a-porter.com
Dare to bare in a fit-and-flare frock from Italian designer Inbal Dror, who's known for showstopping soft and sultry styles that wow.
Dress ($9,480), by Inbal Dror, from l'atelier couture; necklaces, stylist's own
Sexy meets sweet in this lace-appliquèd bustier and cascading tulle skirt bedecked with eye-catching double horsehair edging.
Dress ($3,630), by Paige, from a&bè bridal shop; earrings ($310), by Ryan Storer, and bracelet ($155), by Kenneth Jay Lane, both from net-a-porter.com
Add an edgy twist to this hand-beaded sheer lace bodysuit with a full tulle skirt that more than hints at what's beneath.
Bodysuit ($2,850), by Alyne by Rita Vinieris, from Posh Bridal Couture; skirt ($650), by Robert Bullock, from Che Bella; earrings ($78), by Marchesa, from Nordstrom
In a gown fit for a queen, this regal yet romantic princess dress uses gold embroidery and intricate ivory lace that's as rich to touch as it is to look at.
Dress ($5,000), by Yolan Cris, from The White Room; necklace ($185), from Che Bella
Photographs by Kevin White
Styling by Sarah Cochran
Hair and makeup by Terra Hinrichs
Modeling by Bridget Hollitt/Two Management