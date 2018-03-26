Sam & Samantha: Classic Elegance

× 1 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography × 2 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography White bouquets and bridesmaid dresses by Azazie kept the color scheme clean and elegant. × 3 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography Ovation String Quartet provided the music for the ceremony. × 4 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography The couple's guest list was kept small and included close family and friends. × 5 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography Lace detailing gave the dress a timeless look. × 6 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography A 7x7 ft. floral wall was at the head of the table. × 7 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography Samantha wore nude Solasofia flats by Christian Louboutin. × 8 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography Subtle green accents were the perfect touch to the white place settings and drapery. × 9 of 9 Expand Photos by Matt Lien Photography Friends and family send the couple off with sparklers. Prev Next

Like many love stories, this one began with Samantha and Sam stealing glances at each other from across the bar. “We kept making eye contact,” Samantha says, “but he wouldn’t come over and say anything to me.” So she took matters into her own hands by introducing herself. The two hit it off and went out a week later. When Samantha came home from their first date, she told her roommates that this would be the man she would marry. Sure enough, two and a half years later at Stone Arch Bridge, Sam was down on one knee, asking her to be his wife.

When it came to planning the big day, the couple went with See Jane Plan as their coordinator. “I loved working with Jane, and honestly, she made everything very easy,” Samantha says. The only difficulty was narrowing down which people to invite, since they were set on having a small wedding. Because it would be an intimate celebration with close family and friends, they wanted to add a personal touch: Each place card was also a thank-you note for the guests.

White was the perfect choice for this couple who wanted a classic, simple look. “I don’t like a lot of fuss and craziness going on,” says Samantha. “We knew we wanted it to be a simple palette and just look clean and elegant and timeless.” From the bridesmaid dresses and bouquets to the aisle runner and drapery, everything was light and refined. Another unique feature was the cigar bar. “We thought it would be a fun way to pass the time,” says Samantha, adding that it was a great way to get people outside on the gorgeous June day. “I know that the guys really enjoyed it.”

The wedding exceeded Samantha’s expectations. “It was better than I ever could’ve imagined,” she says. She mentions how she and Sam didn’t do a reveal beforehand, so when they first saw each other, it was during the ceremony. She adds with a laugh, “I practically ran down the aisle.”