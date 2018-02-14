Creatively Customized: Roshini & James

× 1 of 8 Expand Roshini and James had their ceremony on the WCCO rooftop as a nod to their love of the Minneapolis skyline. × 2 of 8 Expand The combined wedding party chose their own outfits to coordinate with Roshini's wedding dress. × 3 of 8 Expand Wanting a fully customized ceremony, the couple wrote their own vows × 4 of 8 Expand Guests (and the couple!) could drink water and white wine during the rooftop ceremony. × 5 of 8 Expand Roshini and James chose Fulton beer for the reception to play on James's last name. × 6 of 8 Expand The reception was a "wedding happy hour," with wine, beer, vodka, and food pairings at different stations. × 7 of 8 Expand Roshini's dress was made out of one of her mother's Sri Lankan saris. × 8 of 8 Expand Their wedding was only the second ever to happen on the WCCO rooftop. Prev Next

Roshini knew James was the one after less than a week of dating. “I get emotional just thinking about it,” she says. “You know what they say about love at first sight, but it really was.” Six years later, they finally started planning their wedding—and chose a date just nine weeks after the proposal.

They knew their wedding had to be fun and fully customized, since neither was interested in a traditional ceremony. Roshini, a former TV reporter and current radio talk show host, suggested WCCO’s rooftop garden, and James quickly jumped on board. “James is a master gardener, and we both love Minneapolis and the skyline, so it was a great fit,” Roshini says. The space, which came complete with security to keep the public away, also helped keep the ceremony small. Roshini and James chose not to have bridesmaids and groomsmen, but rather one cohesive wedding party made up of their daughters and a few close friends and family members.

The couple wrote their own vows, and Judges Lois Conroy and James Rosenbaum (the bride’s law school friend and mentor, respectively) officiated. As soon as the judges pronounced them husband and wife, Colbie Caillat’s “Brighter Than The Sun” poured through speakers on the sunny rooftop terrace. “It was just so happy,” Roshini says. “It was pure love. That was the coolest part.”

A “wedding happy hour reception,” as the couple called it, followed at Cambria Gallery on 7th. Wine, Fulton beer (a nod to James’s last name), and vodka stations were set up around the gallery, with food pairings for each one and chocolate boards and an espresso bar for dessert. Family and friends gave toasts in tribute to the couple’s steadfast love (and Roshini’s lack of cooking skills, which every single person mentioned), including one recorded a week earlier by a friend who couldn’t make the wedding.

“Many people said it was the most amazing and customized wedding they had ever been to,” Roshini says. “It was a testament to the love and intention that went into the whole day. Everyone involved took the vision really seriously, and we created this special thing.”