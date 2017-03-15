Yes to Their Dress(es)

× Expand Photo courtesy of J.Crew Mismatched 'maids are all the rage.

One of the most daunting wedding-planning tasks for me was picking the bridesmaids dresses. I’m lucky enough to have five beautiful, unique women by my side for the big day. But the idea of choosing one dress for all of them, plus asking them to pay for it, seemed like a difficult order.

There couldn’t possibly be a one-size-fits-all option for my ladies. From height to body build, budget to style, personality to expression, I have quite the diverse bridal party. It didn’t seem right for me to choose the dress they had to buy. I scouted Pinterest for some inspiration. It’s become pretty common for the bride to pick the brand and color, and let the women pick their own individual styles. But even that seemed complicated to me. My friends are scattered across the country. I would need to find a brand that was available in several states with a good price range.

We found a lot of the chain wedding stores to be lacking in customer service and selection, and the exclusively online stores made finding the right fit very difficult. I decided the best option for my bridesmaids was to give them more freedom in their choice. I settled on choosing the color and length, and letting them decide their own brand, style, and budget.

That choice was met with relief and enthusiasm. They appreciated that they wouldn’t have to all agree on one dress or one price. It’s been a great experience so far. I’ve gotten pictures of excited faces trying on gorgeous gowns and asking for my opinions. You can see in their expressions that the dresses are ones they want, not ones that were handpicked for them. It reminds me of the excitement I had when I said yes to my dress. I’m glad my bridesmaids will be completely happy in their gowns on my wedding day!