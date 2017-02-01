Worth the Wait

Matt and I had been together for nearly six years when we got engaged. So naturally nobody was surprised. We hadn’t had any weddings on either side for several years, so all of our friends and family were ready for a great party. We still had our heads in the clouds when the question came up: “So when’s the big day?”

Together we made the decision to get engaged, but in our discussions, we never really thought about a date. We figured that was for another discussion down the road, so the immediate line of questioning—"Can I see the ring?" "How did he propose?" "When's the big day?"—took us by surprise! It started innocently enough, but after a few weeks people really started grilling us.

We got engaged in June and couldn’t imagine trying to plan everything and save up enough money in one year. I’d heard of people planning a wedding in mere months but I couldn’t imagine tackling that myself. So we decided that a two-year engagement would be the most beneficial for us. Then we could take our time and save up the money to get the wedding we wanted. Plus, when you plan two-plus years in advance, all of the venues and vendors are wide open! No compromising necessary.

The initial backlash of our decision was a little shocking. People were so excited for a wedding they literally groaned when they heard it would be two years away. Most people lamented, “Why do you need to wait so long?” And the occasional, “But I want to party now!” And the worst: “Two years? What’s the point of even being engaged?” The pressure was rough for the first few months, but once the venue was booked and it became official, people bit their tongues.

I wouldn’t have done it any other way! We’ve had enough time to plan at our leisure. We got to pick the perfect venue and photographer with no competition issues. We’ve been able to pay for things slowly as our paychecks come in. And more importantly, it’s fun being engaged! People get excited for you and love to talk about the planning process. Everyone loves weddings; it’s great for conversation—and I’ve spent more time with my friends while strategizing and scanning Pinterest than I probably would have without the ring. It’s exciting to plan the biggest party that your families have ever shared. So why cut that time short? What's the rush?