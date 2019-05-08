We Tied the Knot!

× Expand Photos by Savannah Kay Photography

Almost a year ago when Kirk proposed on the beach at the Pacific Ocean, it was all the things people told me it would be: exciting, blissful, and surreal. Our wedding was very much the same way—everyone said how unbelievably fast the day would go by, and it certainly did. To me, it felt almost dreamlike having all our family and friends there to watch me marry my best friend. Also, miraculously, there were no major hiccups (though still some snow on the ground) and things went almost exactly as planned.

The day started by getting ready with the girls at our venue, Calhoun Beach Club, in the brand-new bridal suite. Our beauty team (Jean, Holly, and Kristine) helped us get ready onsite, making the process seamless. Then, my bridesmaids watched as my mom helped me put on the gorgeous Aire Barcelona gown I chose. As I was finishing getting ready, my florist, Nathalie at Chez Bloom, brought our bouquets of peonies and anemones, which were nothing short of stunning. When I held my flowers and looked in the mirror, I truly felt like a bride.

Kirk and I chose to do a first look prior to the ceremony, which started with me walking down the grand staircase and him turning around as our lovely photographer, Savannah, snapped away. I loved seeing the look of awe on his face when he saw me, and he looked super handsome in his navy suit. If you’re debating doing a first look, I would highly recommend it. Having a private moment with Kirk before the ceremony grounded me and helped calm my nerves.

I loved that our ceremony was personalized and specific to us: We chose the music, Kirk’s good friend Mitch officiated, and we wrote our own vows (my favorite part). It sounded so good when Mitch pronounced us husband and wife! After making our exit, the wedding party boarded a limo coach and drove to St. Anthony Main to take photos. Savannah had scouted the area in advance and found the perfect rock outcropping along the Mississippi for me and Kirk to pose. Those pictures ended up being my favorite.

Once we arrived back at Calhoun Beach Club, Kirk and I made our grand entrance into the ballroom as Mr. and Mrs. Williams! Dinner was delicious, and even though people say you don’t get to eat at your own wedding, we totally did. The staff served us first so we had plenty of time. One of my other favorite moments of the day was my sister’s hilarious matron-of-honor speech. She brought a replica of the Barbie Dream House we had as kids and used it as a prop, complete with a Barbie and Ken bride and groom. Kirk’s best man, my dad, and his mom also crushed their toasts.

After a trip to the cupcake table (my request for dessert), our DJ from Instant Request, David, kicked off the dancing. Kirk and I chose “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran as our first song. When our guests got on the dance floor, they stayed there! We gave David a playlist ahead of time with no songs older than the '90s and only one slow song. The next four hours flew, but what I’ll remember most is how much fun everyone had, and how much love Kirk and I felt from our family and friends.

Whether you’re someone who knows us or a fellow bride-to-be, thank you for reading my Real Bride blog over the last nine months! If you fall into the latter category, I’ll leave you with my top five wedding-day tips:

1. Take time off from work (if possible) prior to the wedding so you can focus. The week before is crazy with beauty appointments, communicating last-minute details, and, in my case, worrying about the weather, so trying to do two jobs at once can be challenging.

2. Strongly consider a day-of coordinator. I am very organized, and I was confident I could manage the planning process without hiring a professional. But about a month out, I realized I couldn’t do it all myself, and wouldn’t enjoy the day if I tried to. Our florist Nathalie also offers day-of coordination services so we took her up on it, saving me a lot of stress.

3. Trust your gut. You and your partner’s wedding is just that—your wedding. So if you want to incorporate something nontraditional at your ceremony or reception, do it! Personalization really makes it feel like your day, and not someone else’s.

4. Make sure you eat and hydrate, both throughout the day and during dinner. Standing and moving in a dress that’s heavier than you’re used to requires more energy than you’d think. Have lunch delivered while you’re getting ready, and have the catering staff serve you and your spouse dinner first. You worked so hard to choose the menu, it would be a shame to miss it!

5. For dancing, consider buying a second pair of shoes. I bought heels for the ceremony and photos, and changed into flats for the reception. I know I wouldn’t have lasted 10 hours in the first pair, and the last thing you want to be at your wedding is uncomfortable.

I’ve loved sharing the process of planning our wedding, and wish you well if you’re planning your own!